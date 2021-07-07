That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Season 2 Episode 14 Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the light novel of the same name That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime is n ongoing anime series. It is an isekai series where a middle-aged man from earth gets reincarnated as a slime in another world. On That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Season 2 Episode 14 release date, we will learn more about him.

The story centers on Rimuru and his exploits as he grows stronger in each episode. Rimuru creates his Kingdom called Tempest and fills it with people from different races. Let’s take a look at spoilers and release date from the next episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As Slime Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Season 2 Episode 13 Recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime season 2 episode 13 Recap, Rimuru has successfully revived his friend Veldora. Veldora who’s a dragon gets the body of a human being and gets few skills. Rimuru too obtains new unique skills which are 4 in total.

Return of Veldora

Rimuru returns to Tempest along with Veldora. Rigurd had a worry because they had heard about dragon Veldora’s revival. Rimuru introduces the dragon to everyone in the city. Dryad arrives and pays her respect to Veldora. With this confirmation, the rest of the people from Tempest are a bit shocked.

Everyone gets on their knees to pay respect to Veldora. Rigurd asks about his relationship with Rimuru. Veldora explains that they have become sworn friends. Upon hearing this, they rejoice as another strong individual has joined their faction.

Gathering

After the defeat of Falmuth’s army and Veldora’s revival, the citizens of the Tempest party. While everyone is busy with booze and fun, Benimaru and Rimuru have to eat food prepared by Shion. They’ve had pretty bad experiences with it in the past. However, when they eat the food, they find it delicious.

Turns out, Shion has obtained a unique skill called Master Chief. So whatever she cooks will ultimately taste delicious. Veldora entertains some kids while other executives of Tempest party as the night comes to an end.

The Meeting

The next day, Rimuru holds a meeting with top members to discuss forthcoming strategies. He introduces Diablo to others and announces that he will be declaring himself as a demon lord. Rimuru wants to go on a fight with Clayman as he was the perpetrator of everything that transpired in Tempest. Furthermore, he will attempt to save Great Carrion.

During the meeting, Raphael detects an individual within the vicinity. Turns out it’s Gazel, the king of Dwargon. He wants to join the meeting and discuss the strategy. Elaude too arrives who happens to be from Sorcerer’s Dynasty Tharion. He mistakes Rimuru for another demon lord and prepares to attack him. However, Eren takes hold of the situation. He too has come to become part of this meeting.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime episode 38 spoilers, the title of the episode is “A Meeting of Humans and Monsters”. It will focus on the meeting taking place between Tempest, Dwargon, and Tharion. Moving forward, they will likely plan out strategies to attack Clayman. Furthermore, getting rid of Falmuth is going to be on their agenda.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Season 2 Episode 14 Youtube

You can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime season 2 episode 14 on YouTube. It’s completely free to air on the Muse Asia channel.

Here is That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Season 2 episode 14 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, July 13th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 12th

India – 8:30 PM, July 12th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 12th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 12th

What will be the agenda of this upcoming meeting? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.