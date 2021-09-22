The second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime just concluded on a high note. Rimuru finally became part of a demon lord group. As a leader of the Jura Tempest Federation, things have only really started for Rimuru. Moving forward, he’ll have to deal with even more challenges.

As far as the series goes, it has truly become a revelation in the genre of isekai. It is one of the few isekai that have been lauded by the fans for its story and plot. Its title may sound silly but the story has been nothing short of fascinating. Let’s talk about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 3 release date and other things we know so far.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Release Date, Spoilers, and Recap

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 recap, we saw the rise of Rimuru to become one of the demon lords. First, he devoured the army of Falmuth as a sacrifice for his demon lord awakening. He then also revived Veldora who has now become his friend.

During the Walpurgis, Rimuru uncovered the schemes of Clayman. The same demon lord who tried to pin the death of Mjurran on Rimuru’s hand. The slime became quite strong, so it didn’t take much effort for him to kill off Clayman.

Furthermore, Frey and Carrion have resigned from their positions as the demon lord. Hence the group has been reduced to 8 people and Rimuru has named it Octagram. Hopefully, the next season will hit an even higher note and deliver a great story.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Spoilers

Even though Clayman is dead, he was just a blip on the radar. The true perpetrator behind the scene is Kazaream, one of the ancient demon lords. He will try to avenge the death of his subordinate. Furthermore, there’s even more person who is behind the revival of Kazaream.

Yuki, the Japanese-looking guy we saw interacting with Kazaream is the big bad villain that Rimuru has to deal with. Like him, Yuki was also transported to this world from Earth. However, his goal is to take over it, hence he created the Moderate Harlequin Alliance.

So far, he has only been introduced in the anime but we will learn more about him in the future. He is the biggest obstacle that Rimuru and Octagram are going to face shortly. He is a cunning and smart individual, so Rimuru will have to remain pretty cautious while dealing with him.

There’s also a point of interest related to Falmuth and its new king. Diablo has accompanied Youm to the country to make him hero king. We will also learn more about their campaign and its success in the future.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Release Date

As of yet, we haven’t received any information related to That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 3 release date. However, the last episode of season 2 showed a “to be continued” message. Hence it is confirmed that we are going to get another season.

There’s also a new movie coming out next year. So the anime may return to the screen right after the release of the movie.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 3 Watch Online

Hopefully, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 3 will be available to watch online on YouTube. Like season 2, it should be available to stream on Muse Asia.

What are your expectations from the next season of this anime?