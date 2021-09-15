That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is an ongoing anime series currently on its second season. It’s based on the light novel of the same name and follows the story of Rimuru Tempest, an incarnated slime monster.

Rimuru gets born in another world as a slime, however, with strong capabilities. He becomes very strong which results in him taking the command of Jura Forest. Rimuru tackles the approach of many enemies who try to come in his way and creates his nation of dreams. Let’s talk about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 24 spoilers, release date, and time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 24 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 23 Recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 23 recap, Veldora arrives in Rimuru. He states that he was left on the cliffhanger while reading the manga, hence he requires its next volume. Rimuru tasks him to keep Milim busy.

Shion vs Clayman

Rimuru goes to aid Ranga, but finds that Yellow Beast asking for his help. He breaks the curse of Clayman on her and asks Ranga to protect her. Then he goes to Beretta to take a look at the situation. However, she has already defeated her enemy.

Beretta requests Rimuru to let her and Ramiris stay in Tempest, to which he agrees. At Shion’s battle, she completely overwhelms Clayman whose Marrionate Strings don’t work on her. He turns into a true demon but still, Shion manages to corner him.

Secret Revealed

Shion pins down Clayman. On another side, Veldora easily fights with Milim, and Clayman senses massive energy from him. He orders Milim to kill everyone, however, she reveals that she was never under his control.

Shion cuts off all limbs of Clayman, thus defeating him. Guy stops the barrier and everyone comes close. Carrion also reveals himself who was hiding under the guise. Veldora says he already noticed that Milim wasn’t under Clayman’s control from the get-go.

Awakening

Rimuru informs Carrion about Three Beastkeeters and the situation with his country. Carrion thanks him and they ally. Frey also reveals to Clayman that she was always on Milim’s side. Clayman thinks back to the past when Tear and Footman told him he was the weakest of the four.

We get a flashback where Clayman meets a young guy who offers to awake Kazaream if he helps him in the plan of world domination. Clayman requests from the heavens to not let him die and his awakening begins. Rimuru says everything is going according to plan and he takes on Clayman.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 24 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 24 Spoilers

For That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 24 spoilers, we will likely see the fight between Rimuru and Clayman. The title of the episode is “Octagran”.

Rimuru vs Clayman

Rimuru mentioned that everything is going as Raphael predicted. By defeating the awakened Clayman, he will be able to release the souls of all people that he has murdered. This was his ultimate goal from the start.

Knowing Rimuru, he won’t have any problems defeating Clayman. We are also yet to see Rimuru using his newly awakened powers in full effect. So the upcoming episode may just introduce us to the powers of the new demon lord.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 24 Watch Online

You can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 24 online on YouTube. It is available for free on Muse Asia.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 24 Release Date and Time

Here is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 24 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, September 22nd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 21st

India – 8:30 PM, September 21st

UK – 4:00 PM, September 21st

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 21st

Who will win between Rimuru and Clayman? Share with us what you think. For more such content, make sure to follow us on social media.