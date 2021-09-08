Based on the light novel of the same name, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is anime series currently on its second season. It is an isekai reincarnation manga that features protagonist Rimuru Tempest who finds himself as a slime in another world.

Rimuru is a slime but a strong one. He is so strong that it doesn’t take much for him to take hold of a large region in Jura Forest. Rimuru’s dream is to create a nation that can house every creature on the planet. To fulfill it, he fights many enemies and makes allies in the way. Let’s talk about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 23 spoilers, release date, and time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 22 Recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 22 recap, Clayman begins his tale of lies that puts Rimuru as an instigator in violence. He lays down made-up things to convince the demon lords about not accepting Rimuru into their group.

Clayman says that Rimuru and Carrion were allies and Milim destroyed his land because she was enraged about hearing their plan. Rimuru broke an unbroken pact and that’s why they should not accept him. Furthermore, he also killed his Mjuran.

Rimuru easily dismisses all the lies by representing ultimate proof. Clayman tries to downplay it by calling it fact, however, others seem convinced. Rimuru suggests that they should punish a compulsive liar like Clayman.

Beretta

Guy suggests both Rimuru and Clayman fight against each other to determine the victor. Both agree but Clayman includes Milim in the fight as well. Shion lands a barrage of punches on Clayman which leaves his face with bruises.

Guy creates a barrier where both their groups collide. Ramiris asks Guy to let her join the fight, but he denies it. Beretta approaches him and says that she wants to join as well since she was created by Rimuru Tempest.

No Curse

Guy grants Beretta’s request and she thanks him. He also asks about her lineage which is of Greater Demon. She says that her superior is also following Rimuru. Guy creates a portal to let Berette in and she assists Shion against the fight with Clayman.

Rimuru asks Raphael to provide information on the curse, however, there’s no curse in place. Rimuru thinks Raphael can’t identify the curse and cuts her off. He tries to absorb energy off Milim but she sneaks attacks him. Just in time, Veldora arrives and takes a punch from Milim.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 23 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 23 Spoilers

For That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 23 spoilers, we will see the continuation of the ongoing fight between Clayman and Rimuru. Now that Veldora has interfered in a fight, it won’t be a good ending for Clayman and his group.

Veldora’s Arrival

Guy will surely be in shock because he thought his barrier won’t allow any interference. However, with the arrival of Veldora, things have become complicated. It will be interesting to see whether he’ll fight off Milim or not.

Also regards to Milim, it seems like she isn’t under the effects of the curse. She could be just pretending and having fun with Rimuru. There’s no way that an ancient demon-like Milim can be controlled by someone like Clayman.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 23 Watch Online

You can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 23 online on YouTube. It is available on a channel called Muse Asia.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 23 Release Date and Time

Here is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 23 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, September 14th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 14th

India – 8:30 PM, September 14th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 14th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 14th

What will be Veldora’s role here? Let us know what you think. For more updates, follow us on social media.