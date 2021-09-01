That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is an ongoing anime series based on the light novel of the same name. It is an isekai story that features Rimuru as the main protagonist. Rimuru gets reincarnated as a slime in another world and progresses to build his strength.

With each encounter, Rimuru meets new people and makes new allies and friends. His goal is to create a nation where every type of race can live with peace and harmony. With his powers, it doesn’t take much longer for him to become a demon lord and compete with the strongest people. Let’s talk about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 22 spoilers, release date, and time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 21 Recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 21, Rimuru and Shina dress up for the Walpurgis. Shion and Ranga comment that both of them are looking fantastic. With preparation over, they’re ready to leave.

Enter Adalmann

Rimuru asks Veldora about the rest of the demon lords. He tells him about a few that he knows, however, he believes that none of them can beat him now. An attendant arrives to take Rimuru, Shion, and Ranga to Walpurgis. She opens a gate and they go to another side.

Meanwhile, Shuna, Soei, and Hakuro visit Clayman’s castle. They are faced with an army of undead and Adalmann introduces himself to them. He’s an undead who is bound by demon lord Kazeream. Adalmann challenges the trio.

Holy Power

Hakuro gets matched up against a swordsman whom he finds pretty strong. Similarly, Soei faces off an undead dragon who doesn’t die regardless of attacks. Shuna asks both of them to handle the foes while she takes care of Adalmann.

We learn that Adalmanb was a holy magic user before through the words of Shuna. Adalmann uses disintegration but Shuna manages to override it which results in Adalmann’s defeat. Even though the battle is over, one of the fingers has something to say.

Demon Lords Arrive

Adalmann is moved by Shuna’s actions and asks her to let him worship Rimuru. She agrees to arrange the meeting with him and they go forward to destroy Clayman’s castle. At Walpurgis, Rimuru arrives and takes his seat.

He assesses that Guy Carrion emitting very high energy. Similarly, he finds some oddities among other demon lords. Leon arrives and has a confrontation with Rimuru who wants to punch him. Lastly, Clayman makes an entrance with Milim and Rimuru vows to take revenge on him.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 22 Spoilers

For That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 22, we will finally see the events of Walpurgis unfold. The title of the episode itself is “Walpurgis”, so it is going to solely focus on that. We will also learn what Leon meant when he said Rimuru probably wouldn’t leave alive.

Clayman probably has no idea what’s happening in his domain. He has gathered everyone to blame Rimuru for Majin’s death. There will likely be some sort of confrontation between Rimuru and Clayman. Things may turn out ugly because Rimuru harbors a really strong grudge against him.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 22 Watch Online

You can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 22 online on YouTube. You need to follow channel called Muse Asia to access the episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 22 Release Date and Time

Here is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 22 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, September 7th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, September 7th

India – 8:30 PM, September 7th

UK – 4:00 PM, September 7th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, September 7th

What will happen in Walpurgis? Let us know what you think below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.