That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is an ongoing anime series based on manga of the same name. It’s an isekai story that focuses on the reincarnation of Rimuru from Earth to a new world. In this world, he’s a slime but isn’t on the bottom of the food chain.

Rimuru is an extremely powerful being and it doesn’t take much for him to create his own country. He includes people from various races under his umbrella in the hopes of carving a country that houses all kinds of races without discrimination and disruptions. Let’s talk about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 21 spoilers, release date, and time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 20 Recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 20 recap, Suphia is struggling against Middray while Gabiru is fighting off Hermes. She finds it unbelievable that a human like Moddray is capable of harnessing such power.

Yamza’s Defeat

Gabiru beats Hermes and now it becomes 2v1 with Middray having a handicap. He reveals that he’s a subordinate of Miliam as well as Dragonwett. However, he was the descendant of dragon who mated with a human, hence he can’t transform into dragon.

On the other hand, Albis continues her fight with Yamza. Yamza uses his doppelganger technique to overwhelm Albis. However, it doesn’t have any effect on her and she easily beats all of his subordinates. In the end, she defeats Yamza as well before he gobbles the core given by Clayman.

Charybdis

After eating the core, Yamza turns into Charybdis. Middray feels the presence of a big monster and tells his people to get treated immediately. He also halts the ongoing fight because of the newly found danger. Albis tries to attack it but none of them are effective.

Just then, Benimaru arrives and slashes one of the limbs of Charybdis. He does it in a way that it is unable to regenerate. It doesn’t take him much effort to finish it off as he uses Hellfire. Albis gets impressed and so does Middray.

Clayman’s Defeat

Benimaru misunderstands Middray and thinks of them as enemies. However, Suphia and Gabiru clear his misunderstanding. Middray says he wants to fight him to measure his strength. However, Suphia and Hermes consult their respective leaders not to do so.

Over at Geld and Phobio, they get beaten by the Jesters. Jesters receive the information about Yamza’s defeat and decide to retreat. While leaving, they land an attack on Phobio but Geld manages to defend it. Even though it was a defeat for the duo, they believe that they can get stronger and defeat Jesters next time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 21 Spoilers

For That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 21 spoilers, we will see the next chapter from the light novel get adapted. The title of the next episode is “Adalman, The Index Finger”. We will likely learn more about him in an upcoming episode.

Adalman

Yamza mentioned that Adalman is one of the five fingers. He wanted to go to him and ask his help but Albis didn’t allow it to happen. Clayman now might’ve learned about the defeat of Yamza and he may deploy Adalman to finish the job.

In another scenario, Benimaru may proceed to destroy Clayman’s castle and Adalman may pose as a wall for him. Hopefully, we will learn about his role in the next episode.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 21 Watch Online

You can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 21 online on YouTube. It is free to stream on channel MuseAsia.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date and Time

Here is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 21 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, August 24 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 23 rd

India – 8:30 PM, August 23 rd

UK – 4:00 PM, August 23 rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 23rd

What will Clayman do now? Let us know what you think down below. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.