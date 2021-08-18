That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 20 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the light novel of the same name, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is an ongoing anime series currently on its 2nd season. It’s an isekai story that centers on the reincarnation of a middle-aged man as a slime in another world.

Rimuru is a slime who possesses some extraordinary abilities. It doesn’t take him long to create his nation by using these abilities. To establish a nation where all races can live fair life, Rimuru becomes a demon lord and conquers his enemies. Let’s talk about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 19 spoilers, release date, and time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 19 Recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 18 recap, Rimuru creates a chaos core of Treyni and puts it into the wooden doll made from a dryad tree. By doing this, she now will be able to accompany Ramiris to Walpurgis without any problems.

Plan Laid Out

Geld informs Rimuru about the plan that they’ve laid out to lure the Clayman’s army. Benimaru suggests that they will also destroy his castle behind the fog in the process. Shuna also insists that she join them in that task and Rimuru complies.

Benimaru discusses the strategy along with Three Beastkeepers. He appoints Albis as the vice-captain for this captain. The Beastkeepers request Benimaru to let them take care of the enemy commanders. Benimaru informs them that Rimuru wants them to take as many prisoners as possible so that they can use them as labor later.

It Begins

Geld initiates his plan and puts enemy soldiers in a state of panic. Gabiru joins the fight with his air unit and begins his attack as well. Benimaru orders The Beastkeepers to carry out their task while he goes and fulfills his task.

Middray gets furious at Clayman’s Army who’s on the verge of defeat. On the other hand, Phobio engages in a fight against Tear and Footman. He slightly gets a little overwhelmed by the duo but Geld arrives to provide him backup.

Albis vs Yamza

Yamza learns of the attack and realizes he can’t survive the fight. He begins to flee but gets stopped by Albis. They both engage in a fight with neither side overwhelming the other. Yamza comes behind her to sneak attack but Gobta comes to her rescue.

Gobta blocks an attack from Yamza which surprises him. Furthermore, he even manages to dodge and attack. However, Gobta realizes that Yamza is not his opponent and leaves the fight to Albis. He leaves with his unit as Albis prepares to fight Yamza.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 20 Spoilers

For That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 19 spoilers, we will see the subsequent chapter from the light novel getting adapted. The title of the episode is “Land of Destiny” and it will likely conclude the ongoing battle.

The Walpurgis

The ongoing fight won’t take much longer to end. Albis should be able to finish off Yamza easily while Benimaru will destroy the castle of Clayman. What comes after that is interesting, which is Walpurgis. We will finally see all the demon lords on screen for the first time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 20 Watch Online

You can watch That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 19 on YouTube. You can stream it for free on Muse Asia.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date and Time

Here is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 19 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, August 24th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 23rd

India – 8:30 PM, August 23rd

UK – 4:00 PM, August 23rd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 23rd

