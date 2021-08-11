That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 19 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

Based on the light novel of the same name, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is an ongoing anime series currently on its second season. It is an isekai story that features a middle-aged man from Earth who becomes slime in another world.

The protagonist in the story is a slime Rimuru Tempest. Rimuru is pretty strong and possesses some extraordinary abilities. By using them, he establishes a nation called Tempest. Rimuru wants to create a country where all kinds of races can live in peace and harmony. Let’s talk about Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken season 2 episode 19 spoilers, release date, and time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 18 Recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 19 recap, Diablo praises Rimuru for using such an astonishing magic spell. Once the transportation of the army is complete, all groups return to their location while Rimuru along with Shion and Ranga prepare for Walpurgis.

Clayman’s Worry

Clayman receives a message from Yamza about a rumor of Veldora’s revival. He gets a sigh of relief since it wasn’t Rimuru who was responsible for the fall of Falmuth army. However, he still has a worry about Milim who he thinks isn’t under his control.

We learn that Frey gave a pendant to Milim which made her obey all commands by Clayman. Clayman starts beating her, however she remains lifeless under the effects of the pendant. Clayman also asks Frey not to betray him or she’ll suffer the consequences.

Meeting Between Guy and Leon

Demon Lord Leon visits Demon Lord Guy to discuss the matters of Walpurgis. They talk about the upcoming event and how Clayman was the one who proposed it. Leon asks Guy whether he thinks Clayman is controlling Milim or not. However, he simply doesn’t have any interest in her.

They also discuss about Rimuru. Leon informs Guy about the revival of Veldora. Velzard, one of the remaining four dragons joins the conversation about hearing this. Leon tells that reason for Veldora’s revival was Clayman’s scheme.

Leon’s Hypothesis

Velzard asks the reason for Veldora’s awakening. Leon comes up with a hypothesis that Rimuru may have transported him to a space along with his seal which may have vanished his presence. After the discussion, Leon decides to leave.

Before leaving, he also informs Guy about a hindrance that occurred during his summoning. Because of it, he has to stop those experiments. The person who interfered in it was none other than Rimuru. This news excites Guy, as he believes Walpurgis for this year is going to be spectacular.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 19 Spoilers

For Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken season 2 episode 19 spoilers, we will see the adaptation of subsequent chapters from the light novel. The title of the episode is “The Signal to Begin the Banquet”. It may focus on Walpurgis or the beginning of a fight between Yamza and Tempest forces.

Walpurgis

All demon lords head for Walpurgis proposed by Clayman. We will see many new faces and possibly new enemies and friends for Rimuru. But most importantly, for the first time, we will see Rimuru in a completely different space.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 19 Watch Online

You can watch Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken season 2 episode 19 online on YouTube. It is available for free on MuseAsia.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 19 Release Date and Time

Here is Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken season 2 episode 19 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, August 17th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 16th

India – 8:30 PM, August 16th

UK – 4:00 PM, August 16th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 16th

