That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is an ongoing anime series currently on its 2nd season. It’s the adaptation of the light novel of the same name and follows the tale of Rimuru Tempest. The story is of the isekai genre where the middle ages man from Earth gets reincarnated as a slime in another world.

Rimuru is a slime, however, he’s not weak. With his strength, he creates a whole nation and fills it with creatures of different races. Rimuru’s dream is to create a nation where every type of creature can live in peace and harmony. Let’s talk about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 18 spoilers, release date, and time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 18 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 17 Recap

In tensei shitara slime datta ken season 2 episode 17 recap, Rimuru asks Raphael if Clayman would be able to become a true demon after devouring people from Eurazania. She replies that the chance of that happening is 78%.

Attack on Clayman

Rimuru decides to inject himself into the situation as part of the alliance. With the help of Raphael, he comes up with the magic that allows him to transport people from one location to other. He proposes that they transport the entire army and attack Clayman’s squad.

Rimuru asks Ramiris if he can visit the Walpurgis. However, he can only bring two attendants with him. Diablo and Shion want to accompany him. But since Diablo already has task of Falmuth situation, he won’t be able to come. Rimuru selects Shion and Ranga as his companions.

Yamza the Frozen Swordmage

Rimuru asks Veldora to protect Tempest while he’s goes to Walpurgis. If things go south in Walpurgis, he will be able to summon him using the spell. On the other hand, Milim will be visiting Walpurgis with Teriya and her subordinate.

Back in Clayman’s army, father Middray and Hermes are mad at Clayman’s army. Yamza arrives and thanks them for the supplies. However, when Hermes complains, he cuts off his arm. Middray asks for his forgiveness in the stead of Hermes. He leaves and Middray heals the arm of Hermes.

Preparation of Battle

Rimuru asks Raphael if he can transport the citizens of Eurazania. Raphael answers that it’s possible and they begin the transportation. Within one day, they empty the entirety of Eurazania and transport them to Tempest.

The day of battle arrives and Rimuru addresses the army. He explains all the sections of the army that comprised 20,000 people. Benimaru will be leading the army while three beastkeepers will also take the part. Rimuru transports the army to Eurazania as they prepare to battle Clayman’s army.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 18 Spoilers

For That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 18 spoilers, it will include events from the subsequent novel chapters. You can expect the battle between Clayman’s army and Tempest’s army to ensure in the next episode.

Benimaru vs Yamza

Since Benimaru is leading this army, he will likely fight Yamza. Yamza is a formidable opponent, but Benimaru shouldn’t have any problems dealing with him. Unless Yamza has something up his sleeve, we can expect the army from Tempest to win.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 18 Watch Online

You can watch tensei shitara slime datta ken season 2 episode 18 online on YouTube. It is streaming on the channel Muse Asia for free.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 18 Release Date and Time

Here is tensei shitara slime datta ken season 2 episode 18 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, August 10th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 9th

India – 8:30 PM, August 9th

UK – 4:00 PM, August 9th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 9th

Will Benimaru be able to beat Yamza? Let us know your thoughts down below. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.