That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is an ongoing anime series currently on its second season. It is based on the novel of the same name and follows the adventures of Rimuru Tempest. Rimuru is a human from Earth who is now slime in another world.

Rimuru has a unique ability that allows him to become stronger at a rapid rate. It doesn’t take much time for him to establish his kingdom, Tempest. With the help of his subordinates and friends, Rimuru solves several problems and creates a country where humans and monsters can live alike. Let’s talk about That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 17 spoilers release date and time.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 17 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 16 Recap

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 16 recap, Ramiris has pretty important news to deliver. A Walpurgis is about to be held in three days and she’s here to inform Rimuru about it. Not knowing what it means, he asks for an explanation.

The Walpurgis

Ramiris goes on to explain that Walpurgis refers to the gathering of all demon lords. It was proposed by Clayman while Milim and Frey agreed to hold it. The main topic of discussion for this event is Rimuru becoming the demon lord of Jura Forest.

Clayman has some intention for holding this, however, his target is not Rimuru. He wants to target Carrion for breaking the non-aggression pact. But Clayman doesn’t know that Mjurann, the excuse for attacking Carrion is still alive. Rimuru realizes that Clayman has taken his bait and now they can proceed to execute the next phase of the plan.

Night After Meeting

Ramiris proposes building an entrance to her labyrinth in Tempest, however, Rimuru denies it. In the evening while taking a bath, Erald asks Rimuru to build a highway connecting his country. Dwargon has come objections to this decision but Rimuru complies.

Erald will need to take care of maintenance while Rimuru will carry out the construction. During the dinner, Ramiris asks whether she can stay in Tempest. Two Dryads also request Rimuru to let her stay so he agrees.

Clayman’s Plan

Clayman’s Plan

Shion reports on interrogation. She tells that King Edmaris and Archbishop Raheym revealed the reason for their attack. Furthermore, Diablo took down Razen who’s considered to be one of the strongest mages.

On the discussion of Clayman, they deduce that his target may not be Tempest. Furthermore, the one leading the army of Clayman is middle finger and they’re targeting Eurazania. Since three beasts are in Tempest, it’s the perfect opportunity to strike. Clayman’s goal is to use all civilians of Eurazania and awaken as a true demon lord.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 17 Spoilers

For That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 17 spoilers, the plot will follow the events from the visual novel. The title of the episode is “The Eve of Battle”. From the looks of it, it seems like the episode will revolve around preparation for a great battle.

Clayman’s Move

The next episode will probably give us a brief idea about troops involved in the battle. This will be the first true confrontation between Tempest and Clayman. It will be interesting to see how the latter fares against the leader of the Jura Tempest Federation.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 17 Watch Online

You can watch the next episode online on YouTube. It is available to stream for free on channel Muse Asia.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 17 Release Date and Time

Here is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 17 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, August 3rd

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, August 2nd

India – 8:30 PM, August 2nd

UK – 4:00 PM, August 2nd

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, August 2nd

Will Rimuru engage in a battle? Let us know down in the comments. For more anime updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.