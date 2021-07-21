Based on the novel of the same name, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 16 is just upon us. Currently streaming on YouTube, it is the story of Rimuru Tempest as he goes on to create a world where everyone can live happily.

Rimuru is a reincarnated slime monster with the mysterious ability which allows him to absorb anything. Using this power, he defeats formidable enemies and rallies stronger allies behind him. His goal is to create a nation where all races can co-exist and live happily. Let’s talk about tensei shitara slime datta ken season 2 episode 16 spoilers and release date.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 16 Spoilers, Release Date and Time

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 15 Recap

Previously in the anime, Ramiris delivers the news of an enemy plotting attack on Tempest. She reveals her identity as a demon lord. However, Fuze doesn’t show any surprise since it’s something he expects. Rimuru hands over Ramiris to Veldora and she faints after seeing the storm dragon.

Rebranded Narrative

To avoid the scrutiny from the people of Falmuth, Rimuru devises a plan to inject himself as a savior. He will tell people that Falmuth had unleashed the seal which allowed Storm Dragon to revive. They became prey to Veldora.

While that happened, Rimuru awakened as a demon lord and subdued Storm Dragon. Rimuru decides that this is the narrative of the change they’ll tell to the people of Falmuth. Furthermore, he appoints Youm as the new king of Falmuth.

Gazel’s Scrutiny

Gazel has some doubts about Youm as a king. He asks him if he’s ready to take responsibility for people. However, Youm has no idea if he’s capable, he’s doing it to impress the woman he loves. Everyone laughs at his remark as Gazel shows assurance in him.

Gazel asks him to establish trade in agriculture products with other nations as a king of Falmuth. Meanwhile, Fuze has two nobles in contact with him who will support Youm’s claim as a king. Seeing this development, Erald laughs and asks everyone if they trust Rimuru.

Preparation Is Over

Erald asks why a small nation like Blumund is directly associating with Tempest. Fuze answers that it was a call that directly came from the king of Blumund. He has come here to act as a representative of the government and they want to co-exist with Tempest.

Lastly, Erald asks Rimuru his true intentions. Rimuru replies that he wants to create a nation where people’s lives are easy. He bows down to Rimuru and vows to work with him and become the third human nation to ally with Tempest.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 16 Spoilers

In That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 episode 16 spoilers, the title of the episode is “The Congress Dances”. It will adapt the upcoming chapters from the light novel which is its source material.

Clayman’s Plan

Laplace came to meet Clayman where the latter reveals his intentions to take Euruzania. He will use the citizens of the country to awaken himself. However, he worries that Milim may be controlling him. In any case, Rimuru is going to attack Clayman and likely engage in a fight in the next few episodes. Also, we may find what kind of debt Clayman is indebted to.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 16 Watch Online

You can watch online the next episode on YouTube on the channel Muse Asia. It is free to stream.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2 Episode 16 Release Date and Time

Here is tensei shitara slime datta ken season 2 episode 16 release date and time.

Japan – 0:00 AM, July 27 th

USA/Canada – 10:00 AM, July 26 th

India – 8:30 PM, July 26 th

UK – 4:00 PM, July 26 th

CES (Europe) – 5:00 PM, July 26th

Will Rimuru attack Clayman? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.