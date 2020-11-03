Teyonah Parris calls on new Marvel show a full-on action film

Teyonah Parris, who’ll make her MCU introduction in Marvel’s forthcoming series WandaVision, is over the moon about being part of superhero history after this season. After WandaVision blasts on Disney+, Parris can perform with a grown-up Monica Rambeau, who at the pages of Marvel Comics can interrupt and control electricity, giving the power to travel at moderate levels and flex the electromagnetic spectrum for her appetite. Lately while talking with The Undefeated, Parris likened WandaVision into a”all-out action film,” that is likely to excite fans who’ve gone with an MCU movie since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Throughout her conversation with The Undefeated, Parris talked about how she is constantly dreamed of stepping to the use of a superhero, but always lacked the assurance it would occur given that”Black girls aren’t given that chance.” Happily, some dreams do come true, and today Parris is on deck to turn into one of the MCU’s strongest and fascinating characters.

As his conversation lasted, Parris cautioned the show’s degree of actions, stating,”I am so pleased to be part of the world. And also to be Monica Rambeau, she is such a badass from the comic books. I simply can not think this is occurring. This really is a full-length action film, combined with sitcoms, it is wild. It is wild. I believe folks will be really excited.”

Here is the official synopsis, each Disney:

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision combines the fashion of classic sitcoms using all the Marvel Cinematic Universe by which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)–2 super-powered beings living their own perfect suburban lifestyles –start to guess that everything isn’t as it appears.

Along with having an episodic show on Disney+, WandaVision may even tie-in into DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, which we suppose will be led at Evil Dead filmmaker Sam Raimi. Recognizing that, I guess that Wanda’s reality-based magical will play a significant part in bringing Vision back while at the same time bringing about significant changes for your MCU moving ahead. Things are very likely to get very odd when WandaVision arrives, and I’m here because of it.

To now, WandaVision is anticipated to flow Disney+ at December. We will make certain to allow you to understand once a more precise date becomes accessible. Until then, we will just sit atop each of these needles and pins. No huge thing.