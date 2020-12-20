Teyana Taylor Desires to Participate in Dionne Warwick in Possible Sequence

Unique

Dionne Warwick is having her would like … Teyana Taylor would like to enjoy the legendary singer on the little display in a prospective series!!!

This is the offer … Dionne’s most recent Twitter fun concerned pitching Netflix on a sequence about her lifestyle and profession, and she made clear she would only want to see Teyana forged as her. Next point ya know … the 2 singers were hashing it out.

Our sources explain to us Dionne arrived at out to Karen Civil, a member of Teyana’s team, and Karen connected them by telephone. We are informed DW and TT spoke for a while about Dionne’s biographical sequence thoughts, and Teyana expressed her drive to play the element.

Teyana not only would like to perform the starring job, we are also instructed she and DW reviewed generating the sequence by TT”s output firm, “The Aunties Output.”

With Teyana on board, our sources say Dionne and her son, Damon, experience like TT is just like family now.

This is a scenario for @netflix. Be sure to do not talk to who I would solid to participate in me as it would certainly be @TEYANATAYLOR. pic.twitter.com/acGbBKGFfH — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 16, 2020

@dionnewarwick

For now, we are instructed Netflix has expressed fascination in a possible series … but Dionne’s fam is continue to doing work out logistics. Recruiting Teyana was their 1st priority, though.

If it comes to fruition, it will be a milestone for both of those gals: Creating-intelligent for Teyana, and for Dionne … her initial biopic sequence.

Let’s make it transpire, people!