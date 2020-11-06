Entertainment

Texas Walmart Employee Functions Viral For Preventing More Than PA Procedure

November 6, 2020
1 Min Read
Texas Walmart Employee Goes Viral For Quitting Over PA System

A Texas Walmart worker has gone viral following she reluctantly stopped her job within the store’s PA system.

But..not until she roasted the team.

“Focus all Walmart shoppers, partners, and supervisors,” she states from the self-recorded video. “My name is Shana out of Cap two, and I only wish to come on here and say Henry is really a racist, stinky penis”

She did not cease there:

“Giovanna is still racist. Elias is a part of a supervisor. This provider fires Black partners for no real reason. This organization treats their employees such as sh*t, particularly Cap 2. […] And Jimmy from sporting products, Joseph the cashier, Larry from backyard centre: You’re perverts, and that I trust you do not speak with your daughters how that you speak to me”

She’s her buddy for getting her job, prior to return to exposing direction.

“F*ck the supervisors, f*ck the business, f*ck this place, and also f*ck that large, lazy bitch,” she explained of her boss,”that I f*cking stop”

