Texas Teen Killed Over ‘Social Media Beef’ | National

A Texas 16-year old was allegedly murdered on Monday (October 26) at a shooting that police state included a”social network steak.”

Houston police officers responded to a shooting and also discovered adolescent Mareja Pratt dead to the scene. Two additional adult sufferers, Dekambrie Pratt, respectively 20, along with Anthony Thornabar, respectively 32, were taken to the hospital, in accordance with HPD, also therefore are predicted to live.

While authorities still have not recognized the adolescent victim, Mareja Pratt’s family supported the dreadful news for ABC 13.

“This seems to have a continuing social networking steak along with our three victims who arrived into the place to engage the individuals,” Houston police division Commander David Angelo stated, as stated by the news channel.

Kira Walton, Pratt’s cousin, told ABC 13 that the other woman”kept choosing her Instagram, sending individuals photos stating she had been a prostitute” and the other woman was”messing with her into the stage her cousin was able to shout about it.”

“I really feel as if my entire soul has been torn out,” Walton added. “That is tough on my loved ones. So tough.”

A GoFundMe effort was started to assist with Pratt’s funeral expenses.

“My sister was just 16 she’d so much life” He composed in the effort’s description. “She had been in her novels & concentrated on college. Everybody adored her she always kept a grin on her head & everybody happy… She stood outside when she walked into the area!”

Based on a press release developed by men and women, Houston Police state that witnesses watched a”Black man defendant” leaving”a reddish Chrysler 200 and shooting at multiple occasions in the victims”

“The male defendant, together with three guys, then got to the car and fled the scene in an unfamiliar way,” the release stated.

Anyone who has info surrounding the shooting please call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.