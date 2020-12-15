Texas Prep Participant Emmanuel Duron Suspended Immediately after Attacking Ref During Video game

Texas higher university soccer player Emmanuel Duron has been suspended for the remainder of the 2020-2021 period, after attacking a ref all through a video game two months ago.

In response to Edinburg Substantial Faculty senior Duron’s assault on the Dec. 3 attack on the ref, on Monday, the Texas College Interscholastic League voted unanimously to bar Duron from any UIL-sanctioned things to do by the rest of the 2020-2021 academic yr, in accordance to the McAllen Check.

The school’s athletic systems were also placed on a probationary interval to last as a result of 2023. On major of all that, Edinburg coach, JJ Leija, was also put on a person year’s probation as a result of 2022. Finally, Edinburg was eliminated from the playoffs.

The formal steps came following Duron physique-slammed a referee all through a game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo. Online video of the incident reveals Duron managing full tilt from the sidelines and slamming into the ref, sending him brutally crushing him to the floor.

The teen was not only ousted from the match following the assault, the nearby law enforcement have been identified as to escort the teen out of the stadium.

The player was upset following remaining identified as on a roughing the passer penalty and then was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. He experienced left the subject but turned all around and hunted down the ref rather of heading to the locker space.

The Observe documented that Duron apologized, indicating, “I’d like to say that I’m sorry for what transpired to my coaches, my household, and to the UIL.”

Duron was the District 31-6A Defensive Participant of the Yr in 2019, is the Bobcats’ kicker, punter, and is also a star wrestler for Edinburg.

“We as a district understand that it is a quite regrettable incident for the crew, as the college students and coaching workers worked incredibly tough through the yr for this year, but it is significant that our district abides by the guidelines and laws established forth by the UIL,” Edinburg CISD interim superintendent Gilbert Garza said in a statement.

“Our district’s management agrees with the committee also that these types of incidents are not satisfactory and will not be tolerated,” Garza added. “Moving ahead, our district is dedicated to establishing and employing a strategy of action to proactively prevent any foreseeable future misconduct by any future scholar-athlete.”

