Texas mom ‘beat daughter, 2, to dying ahead of dumping her corpse and dressing up a everyday living-dimensions doll to look just like her’

A Mom who abused her daughter to dying, dumped her corpse in a lake and then carried a life-measurement doll carrying the child’s clothes, has been handed a utmost jail sentence.

Tiaundra Christon, 23, was sentenced to 20 several years in jail in link with the dying of her 2-yr-previous daughter, Hazana Anderson, in 2018, in accordance to KPRC 2.

A jury in Galveston County, Texas, identified Christon guilty of tampering with a human corpse and gave her a $10,000 wonderful.

Christon took Anderson with her from School Station to Houston to see her boyfriend, Kenny Hewett, and the three stayed jointly at an inn, according to a push launch from Galveston County Felony District Legal professional Jack Roady.

Friends of Christon reportedly observed her with a kid they believed was Anderson and surveillance footage from Walmart also confirmed her with a boy or girl, the release states.

But later that yr. Christon referred to as 911 and said her daughter experienced absent lacking at Gabbard Park in University Station, location off a huge look for and rescue exertion.

Shortly immediately after, police uncovered a lifestyle-sized doll in a rubbish can with outfits just as Christon described Anderson donning when she disappeared.

The trash can was across the road from exactly where Christon parked her automobile.

Law enforcement located out that Christon had developed the doll and took it about with her.

She was “pretending it was her little one,” Roady said in the statement.

Christon sooner or later admitted that Anderson died at the inn in Houston right after she and Hewett physically and sexually abused her.

To disguise Anderson’s demise, Christon and Hewett dumped her overall body at Moses Lake in Texas Metropolis.

Christon pleaded not responsible to tampering with a corpse earlier this month.

In the meantime, Hewett plead responsible to tampering with a corpse in November 2019 and was sentenced to 20 many years in prison.

The jury discovered Christon guilty last week and resolved on her sentence on Monday.

Christon ought to serve at minimum 15 per cent of her prison sentence just before she can qualify for parole.