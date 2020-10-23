Texas man accused of firing Minneapolis police channel

MINNEAPOLIS – A Texas man that claims he’s connected with all the Boogaloo Bois anti-government motion and can be suspected of opening fire to a Minneapolis police station in a demonstration in May is facing riot charges, a federal prosecutor declared Friday.

Video shot at the night of May 28 reveals a individual later identified as Ivan Harrison Hunter shooting 13 rounds from a semiautomatic assault-style gun about the Third Precinct police station although individuals considered to become looters were indoors.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald stated Friday she has billed with the 26-year old Hunter, of Boerne, Texas, together with travelling across state lines to take part in a riot.

Based on a criminal complaint, Hunter went from Texas to Minneapolis in late May to unite protests within George Floyd’s passing. Floyd, who had been Black, expired on Memorial Day following a snowy Minneapolis police officer pressed on his knee on his throat for almost eight minutes. The episode sparked protests against police racism and brutality throughout the nation.

In accordance with this criticism, Hunter asserts to become a part of their Boogaloo Bois, a loosely-connected anti-government band, also he made announcements on social websites describing exactly what he failed in Minneapolis.

Authorities in Austin, Texas, stopped a pickup truck on June 3 where Hunter had been a passenger to get several traffic offenses. Hunter had six rich magazines to get a semiautomatic rifle at a strategic vest that he was wearing. Officers also discovered multiple guns at the vehicle.

A few days following the halt, national suspected of opening fire on a Minneapolis police station in a demonstration in May agents heard of Hunter’s internet affiliation with Boogaloo Bois manhood Steven Carrillo. Federal prosecutors have charged Carrillo at the passing of a national protective officer in Oakland, California, during a demonstration within Floyd’s departure on exactly the identical night Hunter supposedly opened fire at Minneapolis.

MacDonald stated Hunter made his first court appearance Thursday at San Antonio, Texas. It is uncertain if he’s got an lawyer. His case is not recorded in online national court documents from the Minnesota and Texas.