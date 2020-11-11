Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers $1 Million to Voter Fraud Proof

The Lt. Gov. of Texas is Hanging a Very Costly Lettuce in hopes of finding Evidence of voter fraud… but what he Is doing is Inspiring liars to come out of the woodwork.

Yes, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick produced the crazy statement Tuesday… stating that he”will cover up to $1 million into incentivize, invite and reward folks to return and report voter fraud” He says that the money will come out of his campaign finance.

there’s a grab… Patrick states any whistleblowers would need to turn over evidence that results in an arrest and conviction to be able to receive paid. Each man or woman who does this will get at least 25,000 — thus, Patrick is obviously intending to hook heaps of tipsters.

Recall… Republicans have filed numerous affidavits and complaints from courts throughout the nation alleging potential voter fraud and unfair elections, however, no court has reversed any election outcomes or supported that the allegations.

Make no mistake,” Patrick is scoring points with President Trump, that fails to concede into President-elect Joe Biden. Patrick says he affirms”Trump’s attempts to spot voter fraud in the election as well as his dedication to making certain every legal vote will be counted and each illegal vote has been disqualified.”

With $25up for grabs, we are imagining Patrick can get loads of folks claiming to get the proof he is searching — if they really have it not.

Oh, and BTW, Patrick is the Exact Same man who earlier from the pandemic stated elderly people should hazard departure in COVID-19 therefore the market could Begin recovering. It is well worth noting, COVID diseases and hospitalizations from Texas are skyrocketing.