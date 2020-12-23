Texas Cops Pepper Spray, Wrestle and Arrest Gentleman for Recording Son’s Arrest, Cops Sued

Enjoy movie content material

Some Texas cops are having sued around a simple traffic prevent that turned into 2 absolutely outrageous arrests in what, on online video, appears to be a disgusting abuse of electric power.

This Keller PD entire body cam footage demonstrates Sgt. Blake Shimanek pulling about Dillon Puente for allegedly earning a wide suitable flip. That’s it. But, look at the online video, Shimanek straight away escalated items by ordering Dillion out of his auto. Why? Due to the fact he had rolled up his window. Shimanek said to him, “Why are you performing so suspicious?”

Following issue ya know … Dillon’s getting handcuffed and his father, Marco Puente, took place to drive by and witness this. The involved parent pulled about, and stood on the sidewalk throughout the street recording his son’s arrest with his mobile phone.

This clearly pissed off Shimanek, who requested a different officer to go arrest Marco … allegedly for interfering with an arrest. At some point Shimanek and the other cop finish up wrestling Marco to the floor, grabbing at his cellphone, and pepper spraying him.

They cuffed Marco and arrested him … even though Dillon experienced to shell out a ticket for the vast suitable transform just to get produced from jail.

Marco submitted a lawsuit final week against the officers for the August 15 arrest — he alleges they denied him healthcare consideration for virtually 20 minutes following he was pepper sprayed.

Shimanek’s already been demoted by Keller PD which carried out an interior investigation and identified his carry out was unbecoming of an officer … and his use of force was “inappropriate.”

He could also use a lesson in how specifically democracy works, as Marco Puente was basically training his Constitutional rights when he recorded his son’s arrest.