Tests ‘not most likely to go ahead in Northern Ireland’

GCSE, AS and A-degree educational institutions examinations in Northern Eire are not probably to go in advance this 12 months, PA information company understands.

tormont Schooling Minister Peter Weir is due to make an announcement in Stormont’s Assembly later on Wednesday.

It will come amid stricter lockdown steps to end a increase in transmission of coronavirus and avoid hospitals from staying overcome by new cases.

Sinn Fein’s education and learning spokesperson Karen Mullan explained: “This determination not to go forward with this year’s GCSE, AS and A-amount simply because of the pandemic and the disruption to younger people’s education and learning is the suitable point to do.

“Exams are stress filled at any time but this yr young individuals have been placed beneath so considerably additional anxiety and fear as a consequence of Covid and its impression on their education.

“We now will need to see the Schooling Minister provide ahead credible substitute arrangements which prevent the debacle of previous yr and recognise the difficult get the job done place in by equally students and instructors.”

