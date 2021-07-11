Tesla started rolling out ‘Full Self-Driving’ beta version 9 update

According to the latest news, Tesla has started sending out over the air software updates for its “Full Self-Driving” beta version 9. Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised about the software update (2021.4.18.12) some time back. The update was uploaded after midnight on Friday.

Back in 2018, Musk said that the “long awaited” version of FSD would begin rolling out in August. Musk reiterated the noise once again in 2019 proclaiming “a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.” Lastly, earlier this month, Musk claimed that “FSD 9 beta is shipping soon.”

Musk tweeted “Beta 9 addresses most known issues, but there will be unknown issues, so please be paranoid. “Safety is always a top priority at Tesla.” Release notes warned testers that “it may do the wrong thing at the worst time” so users should avoid complacency.

It seems Tesla is trying to test beta versions of its Autopilot driver assist feature on its customers so that it gets an upper hand over its competitors. Tesla fans have been flooding Musk’s Twitter through comments for the company’s Early Access Program for beta testers. This contributed a lot to Tesla’s public reputation as the leader in autonomous driving even though its releases are continuously falling short of a self-driving car.

Tesla clearly warned its drivers to keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel at all times. Tesla refused to add a more robust driver monitoring system like infrared eye tracking to ensure its customer’s safety. Autopilot is considered a Level 2 “partially automated” system by the Society of Automotive Engineers’ standards.

Technically, Tesla has abused the Autopilot feature as drivers were caught sleeping in the passenger seat or backseat of their Teslas while the vehicle speed down a crowded highway. So far after the introduction of Tesla’s Autopilot in 2015, there have been at least 11 deaths in nine crashes in the US that involved the driver assistance system.