Tesla Roadster: New prototype will go from 0-60 mph in 1.1 second

A new prototype of Tesla’s Roadster was recently displayed at Petersen Museum in Los Angeles.. Elon Musk’s vehicle will be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 1.1 seconds thanks to this innovative design and the SpaceX package!

One of the most notable characteristics of the Tesla Roadster, as you may know, will be the inclusion of SpaceX’s cold gas thrusters. We hadn’t established that these rockets would be present on the Roadster, though. It’s finished now.

New Tesla Roadster prototype

Tesla is now displaying a new Roadster prototype at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Visitors will get an unexpected opportunity to see the Supercar up close and personal, since it makes only a few public appearances. A detailed summary of the car’s remarkable capabilities may be found on a museum plate installed on the front of the vehicle.

“Demonstrating the versatility of electric power and adding extra distinction to the car’s already high performance, an announced SpaceX package would outfit the Roadster with cold air rocket thrusters positioned at the rear, allowing for a 0-to-60-mph acceleration time of 1.1 seconds – largely unprecedented among modern road cars,” the plate reads.

Tesla officially confirmed the Roadster’s development in 2017, claiming that it will be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.8 seconds, with a top speed of 249 mph and a massive range of 621 miles. Tesla has obviously tweaked the formula to make the Roadster quicker according to the different versions, as per the museum’s description.

Tesla Roadster is set to go into production in2022, as originally announced.