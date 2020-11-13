Terry McMillan Shows’Waiting To Exhale’ Is Becoming A TV Series

“Thus, WAITING TO EXHALE will be a TV series. Manufactured by Lee Daniels. Attica Locke and Tembi Locke are composing. Anthony Hemingway will guide. I lucked out,” she’s tweeted.

Terry McMillan, who penned the 1992 book, shared with the information on Twitter and revealed a number of the major players on the other side of the version.

Although news of a movie remains insecure, it appears like a television show adaptation of this bestselling book and subsequent traditional movie is still in the works.

Large news for Lovers of Trying to Exhale.

Oscar nominee Lee Daniels is your powerhouse filmmaker supporting Spartan, The Butler and the tv show Empire.

Attica Locke is a renowned novelist and also screenwriter/producer for As They See Us and Little Fires Everywhere.

Tembi Locke, a performer whose credits vary from New Prince Of Bel-Air into NCIS, is that her sister and also seems to be more co-writing the set.

Anthony Hemingway is your Emmy nominated director and producer behind Red Tails,” American Crime Story and Underground.

Though the behind-the-scenes staff is obviously A-list, we do not have any information about who’ll be in the front of the camera when or where the show will premiere.

The publication followed close friends coping with life, love and the intricacy of connections. The 1995 movie starred Angela Bassett, Loretta Devine, Lela Rochon and the late, great Whitney Houston.