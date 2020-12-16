Terrific Pyramid: Missing Egyptian artefact uncovered in Aberdeen cigar box

Publishedduration1 hour agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightUniversity of Aberdeenimage captionThe wood was originally discovered in 1872

A extensive-lost Egyptian artefact has been located in a cigar box in Aberdeen – and it is hoped it could shed new light-weight on the Terrific Pyramid.

The prospect discovery was designed by a member of personnel at the College of Aberdeen for the duration of a assortment evaluate.

The smaller fragment of 5,000-12 months-old wooden – which is now in a number of items – is said to be “vastly sizeable”.

The engineer Waynman Dixon initially found out it among the goods within the pyramid’s Queens Chamber in 1872.

The piece of cedar – which it is thought could have been utilized through the pyramid’s building – was donated to the college in 1946 but then could not be situated.

Curatorial assistant Abeer Eladany discovered it even though conducting a critique of things housed in the university’s Asia assortment.

