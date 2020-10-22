Terrence Howard Sues 20th Century for’Hustle & Flow’ Picture Used on’Empire’

Exclusive

Terrence Howard Asserts he Is getting hustled since 20th Century Fox is His Own using His Own likeness from”Hustle & Flow” to Encourage”Empire”… so now he Is suing the studio.

Terrence — that played with Lucious Lyon about 6 seasons of”Empire” — simply filed a suit asserting 20th Century Fox gave him the runaround when asked just how it came up with the”Empire” emblem… because he never sat for a photoshoot.

From the docs, acquired by TMZ, Terrence says he finally decided that the image was taken in the”Hustle & Flow” scene where”It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” has been recorded at a studio.

In accordance with the docs… Terrence states”the still framework was chosen, reversed (confront appearing left, not correct ), and exposed to CGI that just massaging the cinematographer’s expert catch of their mind with vibrant darkness and light” to create the’Empire’ emblem.

Terrence is mad because he states he’d have obtained paid from Paramount — that the studio behind”Hustle & Flow” — in case 20th Century Fox obtained a suitable permit to use his own picture in the film. He is suing for compensation and needs the accounting of all of the Empire merch utilizing the emblem.

We have achieved to 20th Century Fox for opinion, so far back.