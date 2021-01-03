Teofimo Lopez, Carl Frampton and Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: our authorities forecast what we will have to seem ahead to in the ring in 2021

ON the again of a rough year for every sport, our star columnist CARL FRAMPTON and boxing correspondent DAVID KELLY make their predictions for an thrilling 2021, which will ideally see the return of sell-out crowds to the sport.

Teofimo Lopez: Lopez is effectively regarded within just boxing circles and 2020 was his breakout 12 months mainly because of his victory more than Vasyl Lomachenko, but around the future 12 months he could come to be an absolute superstar. There are quite a few big fights that could be designed and in close proximity to the stop of the calendar year I would like to see him go up to light-weight-welterweight. Josh Taylor will deal with Jose Ramirez for the 4 belts and then the winner satisfies Jack Catterall. Whoever wins that could experience Lopez in a substantial fight.

Gervonta Davis: Davis has been a large title for a even though in boxing and the victory about Leo Santa Cruz elevated his profile even more, while he was anticipated to acquire. This yr he can turn into a large star if the suitable fights are designed. Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko can all supply the system for him to definitely take off. 

