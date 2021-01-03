Teofimo Lopez, Carl Frampton and Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua: our authorities forecast what we will have to seem ahead to in the ring in 2021

ON the again of a rough year for every sport, our star columnist CARL FRAMPTON and boxing correspondent DAVID KELLY make their predictions for an thrilling 2021, which will ideally see the return of sell-out crowds to the sport.

Teofimo Lopez: Lopez is effectively regarded within just boxing circles and 2020 was his breakout 12 months mainly because of his victory more than Vasyl Lomachenko, but around the future 12 months he could come to be an absolute superstar. There are quite a few big fights that could be designed and in close proximity to the stop of the calendar year I would like to see him go up to light-weight-welterweight. Josh Taylor will deal with Jose Ramirez for the 4 belts and then the winner satisfies Jack Catterall. Whoever wins that could experience Lopez in a substantial fight.

Gervonta Davis: Davis has been a large title for a even though in boxing and the victory about Leo Santa Cruz elevated his profile even more, while he was anticipated to acquire. This yr he can turn into a large star if the suitable fights are designed. Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko can all supply the system for him to definitely take off.

Naya Inoue: WBA and IBF bantamweight winner Inoue produced the wise transfer of linking up with Bob Arum in The united states so he now has the foundation to become a large star. Arum can deliver the unification fights at bantam and also push him to globe honours at tremendous-bantam and featherweight. A fight we would all love to see at bantamweight is Inoue from John Riel Casimero. Inoue has the means and charisma to be a global star.

David Kelly

Errol Spence: Welterweight kingpin Spence proved his class once all over again at the conclusion of 2020 with his acquire in excess of Danny Garcia on his return to the ring after a serious vehicle crash and now Spence can appear ahead to a extremely interesting 2021. Everybody in the activity wants to see him facial area Terence Crawford to make a decision who is the undisputed 10st 7lb No.1 but just before that don’t be surprised if he faces WBA champion Manny Pacquiao. That would then guide to a Crawford clash with all the belts on the line.

Teofimo Lopez: At just 23, Teofimo Lopez is one particular of boxing’s stars on the back again of his win around Vasyl Lomachenko, and there is no motive why he can not become an even greater title this calendar year. Holder of the WBO, IBF and WBA titles, a unification combat with Devin Haney, who has the WBC belt, would be the perfect way to improve his standing even even further. Haney’s father and trainer has currently identified as for the combat. A stage up to light-weight-welterweight prior to the finish of the calendar year would not be a surprise and he will at some point be a two-bodyweight champion. Don’t rule out a lightweight rematch with Loma.

Josh Taylor: Thanks to the pandemic, 2020 was in essence a wash-out for Taylor, who received the Earth Boxing Tremendous Series in 2019 when he defeated Regis Prograis. But more than the next 12 months he can arrive at for that normal once more and a unification clash with Jose Ramirez for all 4 belts appears to be the starting off position. I expect Taylor to become undisputed champion and then defeat Jack Catterall in an all-British dust-up and be a worldwide star.

A few fights we want to see

Carl Frampton

Terence Crawford v Errol Spence: Crawford towards Spence is an wonderful welterweight battle and one particular that every battle supporter hopes will not drop by the wayside. Crawford is promoted by Bob Arum and Spence is with Al Haymon’s PBC established-up so that could be a stumbling block. But, for the great of the activity, I definitely hope that absolutely nothing will stand in the way of it taking place. The way Spence dealt with Danny Garcia was superb, contemplating he was blessed to survive the auto crash he was involved in in no way thoughts lace up a pair of gloves yet again. Crawford is a fantastic change hitter, he’s as at ease at southpaw as he is boxing orthodox. At this level, each adult men would knock out Manny Pacquiao. For me, it’s the No.1 desire fight for 2021.

Canelo Alvarez v Artur Beterbiev: Canelo proved he is the super-middleweight king with his victory more than Callum Smith, so the future significant obstacle has to be versus Beterbiev. I’ve cherished seeing Beterbiev due to the fact his newbie times — the person is a genuine beast with vicious electric power. But, as we noticed in the Callum Johnson fight, he can be damage, even though he obtained off the ground to win. They say Canelo is 5ft 9in but I have stood beside him and he only seems to be around 5ft 7in so he by natural means has to be very careful in who he picks as he goes up the weights. He conquer a pale Sergey Kovalev at light-weighty but Beterbiev would be a mammoth challenge — and another aspiration battle for 2021.

Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua: We have all been seeking to see Fury consider on Joshua for a range of yrs and even though Spence-Crawford is my No.1 fight for 2021, this one would be a close runner-up. Whilst with Spence-Crawford view is split down the center, it does look at the moment that most in the boxing small business consider Fury will be the favorite. I would have him as the slight favorite but my head could change nearer the time of the battle. Each gentlemen have massive followings and the direct-up to the combat will be unbelievable. It’s a true blockbuster of a combat with all the heavyweight belts on the line.

David Kelly

Tyrone McKenna v Lewis Ritson: Tyrone McKenna concluded the 12 months with a disappointing, slim defeat to Ohara Davies in the Remaining of the Golden Contract, but the Belfast male could bounce correct again with a battle in opposition to WBA intercontinental gentle-welterweight winner Lewis Ritson. McKenna insists he does not want to slip back again to non-title bouts and a combat with Englishman Ritson would be 1 for all followers to savour as their models would guarantee an all-action clash from the opening bell.

James Tennyson v Sean McComb: James Tennyson appears to be like like he is getting pushed in direction of the entire world scene and at this point is obviously additional up the light-weight ladder than fellow Belfast man Sean McComb, who this thirty day period fights for the Commonwealth title. But as the yr unfolds, there is each probability that McComb, with the appropriate chances, will have attained the same issue as he is staying moved extremely speedily. It would be an excellent way to end off 2021 with a huge struggle involving two Belfast gentlemen in the SSE Arena.

Anthony Cacace v Jo Jo Diaz: Anthony Cacace is 1 of the most in a natural way talented Irish fighters of the past 25 decades and it would be a disgrace if he never ever experienced the prospect to struggle for a globe title. IBF tremendous-featherweight champion Jo Jo Diaz would be an excellent concentrate on for Cacace, who requirements some momentum ahead of using on these a problem. The Belfast male has to get earlier Leon Woodstock in a defence of his British title and then there is the probability of a fight with world-ranked Archie Sharp. Just before year’s end, a meeting with Diaz would make for a ideal 12 months.

3 large hopes

Carl Frampton

Taylor-made duel: The Josh Taylor-Jose Ramirez undisputed environment light-welterweight title battle takes place and Jack Catterall will get the winner after waiting around a life span to box for the Championship. An all-British clash between my two close friends would be unique.

A Herr-boosting gain: For me to turn out to be a three-body weight globe champion with a get more than Jamel Herring. It would be an remarkable achievement and a thing I couldn’t have dreamed about when I turned specialist.

Market huge fights: 2020 saw a bit extra of the major promoters operating jointly but it requirements to increase for the sake of the activity, particularly for the duration of a pandemic. Bob Arum, Frank Warren, Eddie Hearn and Al Haymon can make a increased hard work to produce the huge pay back times for their fighters and the bouts followers want to see.

David Kelly

In Fra homecoming: Carl Frampton to facial area WBO earth super-featherweight winner Jamel Herring in Belfast’s SSE Arena with 2,000 supporters permitted in beneath the needed Covid restrictions. A acquire for Frampton and he rides off into the sunset.

Tommy procedures globe: Tommy McCarthy to make a prosperous defence of his European cruiserweight title in advance of likely on to defeat WBA planet champion Arsen Goulamirian in Belfast — ideally in entrance of a packed crowd.

Conlan’s major evening: Michael Conlan to ultimately land his shot at the WBO planet tremendous-bantamweight title in Belfast this summertime before a significant group. Conlan will experience the winner of the bout involving winner Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton on January 23. Be expecting him to have a decent exam in March and then it is complete steam ahead for the title shot.

A person to view

Carl Frampton

Joshua Buatsi: Buatsi is someone that I have followed closely from the minute he got a bronze medal at the Olympics. In 2021 I think the time has arrived for him to force for entire world title glory. He has usually experienced a good style for the professional match and I assume he is establishing, even if he looked a small rusty — thanks to the impact of the pandemic — in his very last fight. I want to see him set in at the deep finish because I definitely imagine he can much more than hold his individual. He can be a globe champion this year.

David Kelly

James Tennyson: Tennyson has set up himself as a really hard-hitting lightweight in 2020 and about the subsequent 12 months I be expecting Eddie Hearn to hand him some really enjoyable troubles. A conference with former planet champion Jorge Linares has by now been stated and that would undoubtedly be a delicious way for him to open up the coming 12 months. A globe title prospect could also appear his way and he undoubtedly has the electric power to trouble any one he faces at light-weight.

One particular significant would like

Carl Frampton

Aidan for Tokyo: Aidan Walsh to qualify for the Olympics and choose up a medal in the Tokyo Games. I keep in mind Aidan as a compact boy when me and Paddy Barnes took him round the ring in the Holy Household club. He has designed into a really good boxer and I consider he has a true shot at bringing dwelling a medal from Tokyo. He’s a slick boxer who has built big advancements considering the fact that the Commonwealth Video games in 2018 and if he could carry property an Olympic medal that would be wonderful.

David Kelly

Fury Josh much too very good: The heavyweight blockbuster concerning Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua looks ever more likely to transpire this yr — and we may perhaps even be handled to two battles between the British heavyweights. The construct-up to the combat will be larger than anything else the United Kingdom has at any time witnessed with views coming in from all directions, so I will get in initial with my prediction that Fury will clinch victory by knockout within nine rounds.