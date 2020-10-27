Tenacious D pay’Time Warp’ together with Phoebe Bridgers, Karen O and more

Tenacious D’ve shared a fresh cap of’Time Warp’, having an abysmal throw of guests.

Phoebe Bridgers, Karen O,” Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Party candidate Pete Buttigieg and much more all combine the cover of this Rocky Horror Picture Show motif.

The brand new pay, that will observe all proceeds awarded to Rock The Vote before the US election on November 3, which comes instead of Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ proposed US tour, that would have taken them during swing states before election period.

A media release states:”For Your D, there is a specific message in placing their hands in their shoulders — the significance of leaping into the left, also NOT stepping into the right, in regards to rocking the vote on November 3rd.”

View the’Time Warp’ cover, which also includes Sarah Silverman, Peaches, King Princess, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ezra Miller, Susan Sarandon and much more, under.

Tenacious D that this week also emerged as a part of Village Of Love, also a livestreamed gig in support of Planned Parenthood which also comprised Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco and Angel Olsen.

Countless artists also have been urging fans to vote at the upcoming election, that visits President Donald Trump facing off against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Fiona Apple has captured herself singing a Gershwin song this week to motivate Americans to votewhile the casting of New Girl also indulged in help of voter consciousness.

Run The Jewels, meanwhile, given that the introduction live performance of the most recent record’RTJ4′ in its entirety weekly, hosting their very own Adult Swim particular, Holy Calamavote, that encouraged audiences to use their own voice at the forthcoming US presidential elections.