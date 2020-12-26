Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Baby Mama Didn’t Allow Him See Daughter on Xmas

Exceptional

Tekashi 6ix9ine expended another Xmas with out his daughter … and this time he won’t be able to blame it on being locked up, his little one mama states it was all his fault.

Sara Molina, Tekashi’s little one mama, tells TMZ … she selected not to permit Tekashi to see their youngster this Xmas simply because he is been completely out of the picture, even with promising to get back again in 5-calendar year-outdated Saraiyah‘s daily life.

6ix9ine’s newborn mama says he explained to her back in August he required to produce a genuine partnership with Saraiyah and was heading to be extra concerned and existing … but Sara says it under no circumstances took place.

Sara promises Tekashi told her he would aid her monetarily and assistance with their daughter’s bills … but she states it turned out to be an vacant assure.

69’s little one mama even says she gave him an “open door” policy the place he could arrive see Saraiyah any time and where ever he wished … but even that didn’t pan out. Sara suggests early September was the previous time Tekashi sent any income or noticed his daughter.

What is actually a lot more, Sara promises Tekashi skipped his daughter’s 5th birthday back again in October, and she states he did not deliver a existing or even location a cellular phone call. Sara says it was seriously offensive … she felt it was the just one working day he could have seriously redeemed himself.

It is really kinda sad … Sara claims her daughter was not even fazed by 6ix9ine’s absence on her birthday, and she claims the child recently commenced referring to Tekashi as a “good friend” … even even though the female understands he is the father.

Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells TMZ … 69’s tried out to be part of his daughter’s everyday living, but Sara is preventing him from looking at the kid. He states Tekashi loves Saraiyah and was organizing to send Christmas items no matter of his circumstance with her mother.