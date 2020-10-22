Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued For 2015 Sexual Assault Of Underage Girl

Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty for using a young child in a sexual activity back 2015.

The episode was recorded on film. Now, five decades after, the girl in the middle of this movie is suing the rapper for allegedly sexually abusing her in a Harlem celebration in 2015 once she had been 13 years old. Hernandez has been 18 in the moment, according to Page Six.

The girl, identified only as Jane Doe, states she was only 13 years old once the incident happened.

She states she had been under the effect of alcohol and drugs through the alleged attack and has been not able to agree. She explained that 6ix9ine along with his partner Tay Milly created three sexually explicit movies of her posted the footage on the web.

One movie shows her performing oral sex on Tay Milly. She was nude during the action and promised the rapper gestured pelvic thrusts supporting her “touched and groped [her] buttocks at a sexually explicit and demeaning way.”

Another movie shows her sitting 6ix9ine’s on her panties as a crystal clear fluid is poured herand she’s groped.

She asserts the next display her laying nude across 6ix9ine along with Milly’s laps while Milly”rubbed her vagina and legs at a sexually explicit and demeaning way.”

She’s looking for unspecified damages below the Child Victims Act — that allows her to record lawsuit no matter if her claims have been time-limited.

2 decades before, 6ix9ine has been sentenced to four decades of probation and 1,000 hours of community support for its offense. He was likewise granted youthful offender status to secure his own criminal record.