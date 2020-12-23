Tekashi 6ix9ine sued by two victims of 2018 armed robbery

Tekashi 6ix9ine is becoming sued by two publicists who ended up robbed at gunpoint by the rapper in 2018.

A criticism filed at Manhattan federal court, viewed by Webpage 6, reads Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier are having legal motion around the incident, which the rapper pleaded guilty to his involvement in in courtroom as component of a plea deal.

The musician, genuine title Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to two many years in prison, together with 13 months by now served. He was permitted out of jail to household arrest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wonzer and Dozier say among the merchandise stolen from them were footwear, jewelry, a digital camera and income.

6ix9ine wasn’t lively in the theft himself but filmed it from an SUV exterior although those in his previous gang Nine Trey Bloods carried it out.

In the complaint, Wonzer claims she is ‘always frightened of people’ and ‘I cannot be in substantial crowds for extensive durations of time’ as a final result of the robbery.

The Gotti rapper’s law firm declined to comment to Page Six.

In his first interview due to the fact leaving prison, Tekashi stated he wished to testify in opposition to his former gang after publicly leaving them.

He admitted he experienced initally adopted the ‘street code’ of not snitching on his associates irrespective of them breaking the code when it came to him.

Tekashi admitted he ‘knew what [he] was getting into’ when he joined Nine Trey, but he was supplying them with income in exchange for ‘credibility’ and acquiring the ‘gang image’.

Considering that leaving jail the rapper discussed he is usually surrounded by at minimum eight bodyguards, and in some cases as numerous as 22 soon after turning down the witness defense programme.

Metro.co.uk has contacted 6ix9ine’s rep for comment.

