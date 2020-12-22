Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued by Theft Victims

Unique

The victims from one particular of Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s crimes are heading right after him in court … demanding he fork out up for what they suffered when Tekashi and co. robbed them.

Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier just filed suit in opposition to the rapper, boasting he was element of the legal conspiracy established in motion in April 2018 that led to them getting bum-rushed and robbed at gunpoint in NYC — a little something Tekashi himself testified and pled responsible to in federal court.

In the docs, acquired by TMZ, Wonzer and Dozier say they misplaced a bundle all through the theft — like footwear, grasp recordings, hard drives, important jewellery, a digicam and cash, amid other merchandise. They say the whole detail was a circumstance of mistaken identification — Tekashi and co. allegedly thought they were affiliated with Rap-A-Ton Data, but they say they were not.

In the fit, submitted by powerhouse attorney Joe Tacopina, they say even though Tekashi did not do the robbing himself … he did movie the total detail from an SUV exterior, although his cohorts in the Nine Trey Bloods did the filthy work. In any circumstance, Wonzer and Dozier now want him to pay for the assault, battery and psychological distress they say they suffered.

The defendants say that mainly because Tekashi copped to this crime in court docket by now, his civil liability for the damages is over and above query.

We would by now spoken to Marvel — who also goes by Skyy Daniels — just after Tekashi testified versus 2 9 Trey associates, and she did not believe his 2-yr jail sentence was reasonable.

Skyy also explained to us flatly she preferred to see him shell out for what he’d accomplished to her. Tacopina, tells TMZ … “If Tekashi69 imagined his authorized issues ended up more than after pleading responsible to brutally assaulting my clientele, he was woefully mistaken.”

He provides, “We do know this now — if he refuses to redress the injuries he prompted my purchasers, he’ll sincerely regret that choice.”

Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells TMZ, “We will protect this lawsuit vigorously.”