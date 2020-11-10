Tekashi 6ix9ine Laughs As Lil Durk Finds Out About King Von’s Death!!

The Hip Hop community remains stunned following the killing of King Von, but Tekashi 6ix9ine thought it was hilarious that Von’s close pal, Lil Durk found out about the death via his livestream.

Durk was on IG Live rapping along to Pooh Shiesty’s “Back in Blood,” featuring Lil Durk when his fans began commenting, “Von just got shot” and “King Von got shot.”

Durk soon hopped off the live.

The moment was captured by DJ Akademiks, who shared the clip on his Instagram page. Tekashi 6ix9ine commented with a laughing emoji.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said King Von was one of three men killed during the police officer-involved shooting in a tweet this afternoon, writing,

“The GBI is investigating an OIS involving APD Officers. Six men were shot during a group altercation and officer encounter. Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, and 2 men have died. Three men are injured.”

Police deny shooting and killing Von, stating they arrived on the scene after he was shot.