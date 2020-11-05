Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Sentenced To 24 Years In Prison

Anthony”Harv” Ellison , 33, who’s a part of this gang Trey Gangsta Bloods, has been additionally charged with equipping somebody and has been convicted of kidnapping, racketeering, and a violent assault with a dangerous weapon in Wednesday, November 4th.

Tekaashi 6ix9ine

Tekaashi 6ix9ine undergone the vast majority of his popularity from late 2017 that was once he gained fame because of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. After linking with all the gang and committing them money, they ran to disputes over financing, which had been exactly what resulted in the kidnapping.

Click To buy Your Tickets Click To buy Your Tickets

Based on testimony and reports by Tekaashi 6ix9ine, Ellison as well as other armed men raped that the rapper through gunpoint in Atlantic Ave. along with Bedford Ave. at Brooklyn. The kidnappers then drove him around in a car and robbed him 100,000 values of jewellery such as four diamond rings along with also a $95,000 My Little Pony necklace.