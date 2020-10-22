Tegan and Sara’s memoir,’High School’must be accommodated into TV series

Tegan and Sara’s 2019 memoir, High School, has been adapted into a TV show by celebrity and filmmaker Clea Duvall.

The memoir touches about the sister duo’s adolescent life at the’90s and discovering their individuality. Since Deadline accounts, the series has been designed for IMDB TV, a complimentary, ad-supported streaming support.

Talking to NME this past year, the group explained the choice behind publishing and writing a book following two years of songs.

“The notion of working at another medium simply increased the stakes. It made me feel as though I had been like really current. Not aggressive with different people but aggressive with myself,” Sara stated.

“that I wish to offer myself this aim, I wish to tell this story and I wish to get this information over to individuals and can I get it done inside an year-and-a-half?”

Tegan included,”We did not wish to write concerning the source of our group. If we are going to discuss the source story of this group then we needed to begin at high school, our childhood. We went home, spent a month or two composing a pitch and had to write a novel ”

Clea Duvall is popularly famous for her acting roles from The Handmaid’s Tale,” Veep and Argo, in addition to for making Fox collection Housebroken and co-writing the coming movie Happiest Season.

Tegan and Sara’s last record,’Hey, I’m Just Like You’, premiered last year. This past year, they published a selection of remixes based from the record.