Teenager Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd Pregnant, 1st Little one With Zach Davis

Yet another one particular on the way! Teenager Mother OG star Cheyenne Floyd is expecting with child No. 2, her 1st with boyfriend Zach Davis.

“Coming quickly 2021,” Floyd, 28, captioned an Instagram online video on Thursday, December 17. In the clip, the few steal a kiss even though going for walks alongside the seaside with Floyd’s 3-12 months-previous daughter, Ryder, as Cheyenne retains her baby bump.

“We are extremely blessed and honored that this small a person has decided on us as mother and father. We prayed for this minute and needed to maintain on to it as extensive as we could. The previous few months have been everyday living-modifying in the greatest strategies doable. Ryder is so thrilled to be a massive sister again and is already tremendous protecting more than my bump,” Floyd continued in a next write-up, sharing multiple images from the pregnancy shoot. “She prays for the little one just about every night time and kisses my stomach each and every early morning. Zach, you have been almost nothing but supportive and there each individual phase of the way. Wondering about how younger we ended up when we initially met and how considerably we have arrive, I could not be additional very pleased of us these days. My heart is so complete. Enable the future journey commenced.”

The Challenge alum added that she “showed a lot quicker” for the duration of this being pregnant than during the initially, but also needed to announce in her individual time.

“I have been getting questioned and told I was expecting for the past two a long time. Any sign of bodyweight achieve and I was remaining explained to I was expecting. Remember to do superior and regard ladies, their bodies and do your very best not to diagnose them about a picture,” she wrote. “You never know what is going on behind closed doorways – health and fitness concerns, fertility troubles and many others. We waited till we ended up in a safe and sound zone and bought all the testing back again. I desire I did not have to address this, but we have to do far better as females.”

The Rage No matter Ry founder, who joined Teen Mother OG in 2018, shares Ryder with ex-boyfriend Cory Wharton. Followers briefly met Davis in 2018 when he appeared on the MTV reality show, but he did not get together with Wharton at the time. Despite the fact that Floyd and David briefly break up, the truth star verified the two are back again collectively previously this yr.

Wharton, 29, and girlfriend Taylor Selfridge welcomed their initial kid together, daughter Mila, in April and the blended loved ones has constantly manufactured their scenario operate for the most effective.

“Finally!! Pricey Lord Of course CHEY IS Expecting!!!!!! Congratulations Chey and Zach happy for you equally,” Wharton commented on Floyd’s Instagram on Thursday. “And Ryder Ms. Ryder K your gonna have one more sibling!!!!!”

The Ex on the Seashore alum, 26, also commented on the publish. “Yayyyy finally,” she wrote with 5 coronary heart emojis.

