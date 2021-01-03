Teenager (17) dies in cliff slide tragedy though strolling in west Kerry

A teenager has died in a tragic cliff slide in Kerry.

he 17-yr-previous experienced lethal accidents when he seemingly misplaced his footing even though out walking with loved ones users in the Cinn Ard location of Dingle in west Kerry on Sunday afternoon.

Just after slipping, the teenager tumbled in excess of a steep cliff and into the sea beneath.

It is comprehended the cliff involved was much more than 30 metres high.

The accident transpired shortly just after 1.30pm with temperature conditions regionally explained as superior though there was ice and frost on higher floor.

The region is common with walkers and hikers given the dramatic sights about Dingle Bay.

Shocked household users straight away lifted the alarm with Coast Guard, RNLI, Kerry Mountain and Cliff Rescue as perfectly as gardaí racing to the scene.

The Shannon-primarily based Rescue 115 Sikorsky helicopter was immediately dispatched to the west Kerry region to aid the search procedure.

The entire body of the teen was sighted but accessing him proved very complicated specified the hard mother nature of the terrain at the foot of the cliff.

Coast Guard models performing with the RNLI’s Valentia lifeboat and Dingle volunteers managed to recuperate the human body at all around 3pm after a painstaking procedure.

Tragically, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains ended up then transferred by boat to Dingle by crisis products and services.

A comprehensive post-mortem examination will be now carried out at University Healthcare facility Kerry (UHK) on Monday.

Just one Garda source explained the incident is being addressed as a tragic accident.

A file will be well prepared for the Kerry Coroner with an inquest to be staged afterwards this 12 months.

Locals expressed shock at the freak accident which forged a pall over the New Yr in west Kerry.

Good friends ended up trying to comfort and ease the teen’s heartbroken spouse and children.

Prayers were being being reported for the teenager and his heartbroken family members at Masses remaining celebrated remotely throughout west Kerry.

The identification of the deceased will only be confirmed when all family members have been informed of the tragedy.

Independent.ie