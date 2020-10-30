Teen Mother two Kailyn Lowry Arrested, Allegedly Punches Chris Lopez

Teen Mother two celebrity Kailyn Lowry was detained in Delaware around September 26 for allegedly bumping her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, Us Weekly supported on Thursday, October 29.

The episode — which happened on September 4, which has been initially reported by The Sun — happened through a dispute over their 3-year-old son, Lux, since the reality celebrity, 28, also Lopez, respectively 26, traded custody in his home. Lopez asserted that Lowry struck him”a few times using a closed fist,” according to court records obtained by Us Weekly. He declared that she”began assaulting him [and] hitting him a few times about the head and upper chest” later Lowry found that Lopez had cut his child’s hair. He also called the police after the incident but didn’t hear back before September 25.

Lopez stated he”didn’t fight ,” however his sister said that she”tried to pull on Kailyn away” of him. Police talked with Lowry about the telephone and she”said that the dispute never became more bodily,” based on the files.

She had been taken into police custody due to offensive touching, and Us Weekly reported, and was afterwards released to her own recognizance without bail. The MTV celebrity plead not guilty, based on E! News, also has been also ordered to have no contact with her ex. Her arraignment is set for January 21, 2021, and she’s consented to look in all scheduled court hearings. Lowry hasn’t spoken openly about the episode.

Viewers have observed Lowry along with Lopez’s tumultuous relationship lurks during their period on Teen Mother 2. Besides Lux, the exes additionally share 2-month-old kid Creed. Lowry is also a mother to Isaac, 10, using ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, together with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.