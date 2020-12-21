Teen Mother OG Season 9 Preview: Who’s Pregnant? Who’s Getting Divorced? Who’s Battling Covid?

Very well individuals, a new year of Teenager Mom OG is virtually upon us.
MTV introduced this week that the show’s ninth season is established to premiere on January 26.
It may well experience like there have been a number of seasons additional than 9, but for contractual reasons, producers are in the pattern of breaking the episodes up into seasons “A” and “B.”
(The Moms are all guaranteed raises for a just about every new time, but not for each individual “B” season.)
In any case, this time around, we’ll see Amber Portwood and business accomplishing what we’ve all been carrying out for substantially of the past 12 months — coming to grips with the “new standard” created by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Covid-19 outbreak is not the only surprise these ladies have in store.
Preserve scrolling for extra insider information on what guarantees to be a incredibly eventful year.
1.
The OGs Are Again
It’s been a extended wait around, but Teen Mom OG Year 9 is nearly below. And we’ve acquired some early data on what type of challenges the Mothers will encounter as they enter their second 10 years of reality Tv fame.
2.
The Much more Points Transform …
The faces may possibly have altered a little bit in excess of the years, but quite a few points have remained steady — main amongst them, a total whole lot of baby daddy drama.
3.
It truly is Happening!
As 1st noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV released the initial formal facts about the new time through a press launch.
4.
2020 Vibes
“From transforming interactions to major moves, the girls are showcasing what it is been like to be a mom in this existing ‘new ordinary,’” the push launch reads.
5.
Big Items Are Taking place
And what does that new typical entail? Perfectly, this is what’s in shop for each and every of the Mothers in the year to appear …
6.
New Person For Cheyenne?
Well, not quite. Cheyenne will get back again with each other with her her ex Zach Davis, and … well, the condition escalates promptly.
7.
Surprise Toddler!
Cheyenne not long ago declared that she’s expecting her second youngster. (It will be her first with Zach.)
8.
Cory Wharton and Minimal Ryder
Cheyenne experienced her initially boy or girl, Ryder, with a diverse ex, Cory Wharton. Cory most likely will not look in this period as a outcome of offensive remarks built by his fiancee, Taylor Selfridge.
9.
A Devastating Loss
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s storyline will mostly revolve about the miscarriage that she experienced in November.
10.
Talking Her Real truth
Catelynn just lately opened up about the reduction in a candid job interview in which she available heartbreaking aspects.
11.
Excitement Turned to Tragedy
“About 3 days ahead of Thanksgiving we observed out we were being expecting,” she advised the website. “We were soooo energized! We didn’t explain to Nova simply because we needed to wait around a though. I took like 6 distinct pregnancy checks to make guaranteed!”
12.
Confused By Grief
“No make any difference what, I believe that when a female sees a good exam you immediately commence acquiring excited. All of that arrived crashing down. We dropped the toddler. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions,” she additional.
13.
A Loving Tribute
“I am even now in the thick of dealing with this loss, as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows this kind of a loss in an previously horrifically challenging yr,” Catelynn captioned a photo of a tattoo she obtained in honor of the baby she shed.
14.
Hefty Content
So useless to say, Catelynn and Tyler’s storyline will be fairly an psychological affair that some admirers might uncover tough to take care of.
15.
The Bentley Dilemma
Switching gears, Maci Bookout’s homelife stays rather secure. But her struggle with Ryan Edwards around custody of her 11-yr-old son Bentley remains by no means-ending.
16.
A Challenging Preference
Maci has entire custody of Bentley, and she receives to make your mind up if Ryan gets any visitation time with the boy. Currently, she’s not letting any visitation at all, a conclusion that was reportedly prompted by current, erratic actions from Ryan.
17.
Back Off the Wagon?
Ryan claims he’s sober these days, but some of his current TMOG appearances have led lovers to concern if that’s actually legitimate.
18.
A Tough Position
Maci has often insisted that she desires her son to have a romantic relationship with his father, and she not long ago said that she would set “her individual emotions apart to help Bentley.”
19.
Rock and a Tough Place
So you can expect to see Maci wrestle with this choice throughout the time.
20.
Amber vs. Leah
Speaking of tense parent-little one associations, Amber’s storyline will reportedly target on the expanding tension between her and her daughter Leah.
21.
Making It Work
Amber has been living in a rental house in Indiana for the previous 12 months, but as a consequence of her difficulties with Leah, she’s thinking of moving onto residence owned by Gary Shirley in purchase to be nearer to her daughter. That ought to work out effectively!
22.
On-Once more, Off-Once more
As for Mackenzie McKee … effectively, no press release is necessary below. If you’ve been adhering to her on social media, you know all about Mackenzie’s strained romance with ex-spouse, Josh McKee.
23.
Out on Her Have?
Mackenzie’s storyline will concentration on her leaving Oklahoma to get started a new life in Florida. But we imagine it really is safe to say that Josh will re-enter the image at some level. He normally does …