Teen Mother OG Season 9 Preview: Who’s Pregnant? Who’s Getting Divorced? Who’s Battling Covid?

Very well individuals, a new year of Teenager Mom OG is virtually upon us.

MTV introduced this week that the show’s ninth season is established to premiere on January 26.

It may well experience like there have been a number of seasons additional than 9, but for contractual reasons, producers are in the pattern of breaking the episodes up into seasons “A” and “B.”

(The Moms are all guaranteed raises for a just about every new time, but not for each individual “B” season.)

In any case, this time around, we’ll see Amber Portwood and business accomplishing what we’ve all been carrying out for substantially of the past 12 months — coming to grips with the “new standard” created by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the Covid-19 outbreak is not the only surprise these ladies have in store.

Preserve scrolling for extra insider information on what guarantees to be a incredibly eventful year.