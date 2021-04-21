Teen Mom live updates – Teen Mom Amber Portwood claims ex Gary told her not to tell his wife that he ‘touched her’

JENELLE EVANS THINKS EVERYONE ‘HATES HER’

The Teen Mom star came clean about her “self-love” issues on TikTok today, as she mentioned her insecurities due to being in the public eye.

The mom of three told her followers: “I think I have a very bad problem with thinking everyone hates me, and yeah I need to stop it.

“David will always be telling me you’re thinking too much into it, people like you, don’t think everyone hates you.

“So yeah just a daily reminder not everyone hates you, and you are loved and don’t think that your worth isn’t anything because I thought that for the longest time,” she confessed.

Jenelle, 29, has faced serious backlash from the public for years, namely after her husband David Eason shot and killed their french bulldog Nugget.

The incident caused the family to be released from MTV and ever since they’ve caused controversy with their sociopolitical viewpoints.