Teen IG Star Malu Trevejo Turns 18, Creates Onlyfans, Produced 239K in 5 Days!

Teen instagram celebrity Malu Trevejo only turned 18 that weekend, even combined Onlyfans, and she is almost $300,000 wealthier, MTO News has supported.

Malu first acquired IG fame as a 15 year old – that wore revealing clothing and danced in her movies. She was renowned for the”twerk” movies.

And during time, the adolescent woman had a surprising variety of mature male followers. Now that she is no more underage, Malu seems to be cashing in on this mature fan base.

AYESHA CURRY TURNS WHITE

MTO News affirmed that Malu turned 18 years old on Thursday. That exact same day, she generated a Onlyfans page. And over five days, she has already gathered nearly 30,000 readers (at $9. 99 per month).

Appearance:

Malu is a Cuban-born Spanish/English singer located in Miami, Florida. She became renowned because of her movies on the movie sharing program Musical.ly.

She is currently also an Instagram character with over 8 million followers.

About September 22, 2017, she published her debut single,”Luna Llena” via Universal Music Latin. It’s obtained over 100 million viewpoints on her YouTube station at November 2019. Not long afterwards, she published the next single”En Mi Mente” that has surpassed 10 million viewpoints. Back in April 2018, she had been featured in a cooperation with long-time British pop singer HRVY, known as”Hasta Luego”, that includes over 40 million viewpoints.