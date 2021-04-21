Ted Nugent, Outspoken COVID-19 Denier, Says He Got the Virus. And It Nearly Killed Him.

Ted Nugent has changed his tune.

The polarizing rock star, who has long been one of Donald Trump’s most passionate and outspoken supporters, jumped on Facebook yesterday and announced the following:

He has come down with the coronavirus.

Why is this notable, considering he’s one of millions of Americans to have now contracted the virus?

Why is this worthy of a celebrity gossip website taking the time to write about it, considering well over 560,000 United States citizens have died from COVID-19?

Because Ted Nugent also spent the past several months scoffiing at the severity of the pandemic.

He often referred to it as a “scam.”

That was then, however.

Now?

“I thought I was dying,” Nugent said in his Facebook live video posted Monday.

“I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days. So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

This is still Ted Nugent, of course.

So it’s not as though he’s had some epiphany, now seens as sort of non-racist light and is apologetic for all the ways in which he previously misled his fans.

Instead, he ranted and raved like the misguided, ill-informed and all-around bigot that he’s always been.

“I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days. I thought I was dying. Just a clusterf–k,” Nugent added Facebook Live. “I got the Chinese s–t.

“My God, what a pain in the ass. I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days.”

Nugent has been known to spread false information about the pandemic, referring to the virus as a “leftist scam to destroy” Trump.

“It’s not a real pandemic and that’s not a real vaccine, I’m sorry,” he falsely argued in another video posted on Christmas.

He continued to dig his feet in deep with erroneous claims about the vaccine … even while admitting he now has COVID-19.

“Nobody knows what’s in it,” he argued.

“If you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time?”

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Nugent expressed no fear of the virus in another Facebook Live, quipping like a total moron:

“Why weren’t we shut down for COVID one-through-18?”

The answer?

Because there were no such things — COVID-19 is named after the year in which it was discovered (2019), not because it’s the latest in a series of viruses… you dangerous loon.

A few weeks ago, even former President Trump told everyone to go out and get vaccinated.

He said on Fox News:

“I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it and a lot of people who voted for me.

“Frankly, and we have our freedoms, and we have to live by that, and I agree with that also.”

