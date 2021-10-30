Ted Lasso is a sports television comedy-drama series streaming on the Apple TV network. Developed by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendon Hunt, and Joe Kelly, the series has run over for 2 seasons and is just about to enter its third installment.

Apple TV started streaming this American series on their platform in August 2020 where it ran for the period of 10 episodes. In the second season, the series ran over 12 episodes and it was released in the July of 2021. The series is now renewed for the third season so let’s hear what we know about it in this blog.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date, Cast & Plot

Ted Lasso Plot

In America, Ted Lasso is one of the college football coaches of the country. He isn’t grandiose in his exploits but a pretty decent coach who handles a pretty decent college football team. However, one day, his fate changes as he gets contacted by an unexpected guest.

Lasso receives an overwhelming offer to the coach of one of the clubs from the world’s most renowned football league, the English Premier League. He is asked to become the coach cum manager of AFC Richmond even though he doesn’t have any resume that backs his appointment.

Lasso is happy at first learning about getting this opportunity, however, what he doesn’t know is that Club’s owner hired her so that the club fails. She wants to get back at her ex-husband who was the previous owner of the club.

However, things don’t go accordingly as Rebecca gets impressed by Lasso’s personality and secretly starts liking him. Not only her but the players of the club also start to feel happy around him because of his attitude and performance more than expectations.

Ted Lasso Season 2 Recap

In Ted Lasso’s season 2 recap, after hearing the news of Ted’s panic attack, the team members of the club fully back him. The final matchday for Richmond arrives which would determine their promotion. Nate finds himself not too happy while playing for the club.

The match ends in Richmond’s pocket and they receive a promotion. However, a dejected Nate leaves with tears in his eyes stating the negligence of Ted. A couple of months later, we discover that Nate has been hired by West Ham’s new owner as of the club’s new manager.

Ted Lasso Release Date

Ted Lasso has been renewed for a third season and its announcement was made back in 2020 itself. Going by how seasons have progressed, it will likely be out in August of 2022 next year. There’s a lot of stories to dissect so we will likely get a few more seasons.

Richmond has got a promotion which is another brass ring for Ted Lasso. However, there are some uncertainties within his unit. Nate has left the club and now he has become manager for West Ham United football club.

Many great challenges lie ahead for Ted and his club. In the new league, he will be facing new strong clubs and he will have to do much better to outperform them. What lies ahead for Ted and Richmond? Guess we will find out in the next season.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Cast

Jason Seidekis will reprise his role as Ted Lasso in the third season of the show. Apart from him, Hannah Waddingham will also portray the characters of Rebecca, the owner of AFC Richmond. As for others, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent and Juno Temple as Keeley Jones will make an appearance.

What are your thoughts on Ted Lasso’s season 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more such updates, make sure to follow us on social media.