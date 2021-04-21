“Ted Lasso” S2 First Trailer Arrives

As part of Apple’s Springtime product event, the company released the first trailer for the second season of its Jason Sudeikis-led breakout comedy “Ted Lasso”.

In addition, it has been confirmed the new episodes will kick off weekly from July 23rd though it’s unclear how many episodes will air. The series has already been renewed for a third season though.

Filming on the new run began in London in January and reportedly won’t include mention of the pandemic in the season. Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Juno Temple also star.