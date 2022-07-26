Teachmint Web: An Initiative to Digitise Over 10,000 Schools

EdTech is one sector that has benefited most from COVID-19. Both the recently established edtech startups and those that are already operating have displayed encouraging development. For instance, Byju’s, which has a valuation of approximately $16.5 billion, is now the most valuable Indian business.

To attract more clients, certain tech businesses are actively enhancing their course selections and video submission capabilities. On the other side, edtech companies like Teachmint are hard at work assisting online teachers by offering tech options for online courses.

Let’s examine Teachmint’s brief but promising history.

Teachmint Web, a Bengaluru-Based Company Founded in 2020, Gives Instructors the Tools They Need to Succeed by Offering an Intuitive Teaching App. Online Solutions that Are “mobile First, Video First” Are the Startup’s Core Area of Concentration. Online Tutors Can Set up Their Own Virtual Classroom with Just a Few Clicks.

One of the main aspects of the startup’s online classroom area is the teacher’s private virtual environment, which also includes facilities for tracking attendance, assigning tasks and following up on them, and collecting fees.

Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia, and Anshuman Kumar created the startup. Currently, Bordia serves as the startup’s COO, with Mihir Gupta serving as the company’s CEO. Kumar handles the technological facets of the business.

Teaching was an offline coaching centre before the pandemic. The institution created a teachers-only online platform for the 2020 pandemic. Teachmint claims that within 8 weeks of releasing the Teachmint app, their teaching business had a 4x growth.

Exponential Growth of Teachmint

Until the end of 2020, Teachmint attracted almost 2.5 lakh new teachers and registered 50,000 new students per month, according to an internal report. In terms of new student enrollment, online teachers saw growth in the region of 200 per cent to 1000 per cent. Around 1600 new students are being added by some teachers each month

Teachmint CEO Mihir Gupta mentioned that the platform has about 1 million teachers on it in a conversation with TechCrunch. It is currently present in 5000 cities, and the startup is growing by 100% per month. In June 2021, 25 million live lessons were held

Investor interest in a year-old firm has increased as a result of the increase in Teachmint activities. In a round that just ended on Thursday, Learn Capital and CM Ventures raised $20 million on behalf of an edtech business. Teachmint received $16.5 million earlier in the Series A round, which was less than two months ago. Due to the two consecutive fundraising rounds mentioned above, Teachmint’s valuation increased by three times.

Due to Zoom and Google Meet’s and other edtech startups’ strong presence, the tech infrastructure operations were not started by other edtech businesses. Teachmint thinks that while these platforms are useful for conferences and other business-related communications, they are deficient in student-friendly aspects.

Online teachers appreciate the Teachmint app’s simplicity, which is why 75% of Teachmint tutors utilise it for instructional purposes rather than web platforms.

The software includes English and supports 11 Indian languages. It only needs 14 megabytes of available mobile space to be installed and properly run live classes. The software doesn’t include any educational content, thus the business intends to expand its operations internationally in the upcoming year.

Teachmint’s Incredible Features

• Coaching, tutoring, or teachers Live lessons may be held by classes. There is a low-quality mode available if your internet connection is occasionally bad. in order for educators to save their internet data. When teachers conduct live classes, students are informed, and this app also provides notifications and reminders.

• If any students miss live online sessions and are unable to explain what transpired when they return for the next class? Additionally, teachers must describe what transpired in the preceding class. There is time and effort wasted in that circumstance. So the Teachmint app has the live class recording option. Within a day, the recorded classes will be available. This feature is quite valuable.

• During class, teachers can use online whiteboard features. They can add text, pictures, and other things to it. The study-materials tab contains whiteboards that can be saved in PDF format. Getting those notes is simple for students.

Teachmint Offers a Fee Management Option Online.

Teachers who submit their UPI ID can retrieve their fees. These programmes keep track of every student’s fee payment activities, which saves time and makes things clearer. In comparison to other apps, this capability gives an additional advantage.

• This programme automatically tracks attendance based on batches, which saves teachers a tonne of time. This app includes a timetable management tool as well.

• Clear up students’ questions during education. During class, teachers can engage in lively conversation.

• Because there are no adverts in this app, users can study without interruption.

• The Teachmint app is totally safe and secure. No one ever receives student data from this app.

Teachmint’s PC version is equally helpful, making it simple for any teachers or coaching centres to use.

Why then are you holding out? Make India proud by starting and expanding your own online teaching business with the Teachmint App.

