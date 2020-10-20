Teacher Ressaigned After Notification Pupils She’Has A Right To Dislike Black Folks’

A Florida teacher was reassigned later she stated that she had the right to”dislike Blacks.”

In line with the college staffer, she had been assaulted by a gang in a railway at Atlanta as a teenager.

From the movie, social studies instructor Tracey Brown and her pupils in Poinciana High School in Kissimmee listen to a single teenager telling her that many Black men and women reside in communities in which cops”don’t treat them .”

“Can you know?” The pupil then requested.

Brown responded,”Cease, David. Stop! I need to be somewhat apparent. What you do not understand about me can fill out a friggin’ swimming pool”

She told that she was assaulted when she had been 16 while driving a train at Atlanta with a gang which”utilized the language Blacks.”

She added,”I’ve as much right as anybody to dislike Blacks for what occurred to me personally. Thus, you do not have to preach to me personally exactly what I do and do not understand.”

The instructor has been reassigned to a position beyond the classroom free of interaction with pupils as college officials investigate the episode, Osceola County School District spokeswoman Dana Schafer told The Post.

“Racism, intolerance, and injustice don’t have any place within our communities or in our colleges,” district officials said in a declaration. “We won’t tolerate behaviour by staff or students that insults, degrades, or stereotypes any race, sex, handicap, physical illness, ethnic group, religion, or sexual orientation”