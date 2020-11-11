Entertainment

Tayshia Adams Defends”Phenomenal” Bachelorette Contestants

November 11, 2020
1 Min Read
“Everybody is sort of like–well, maybe not everybody –but I have talked to a couple people and they are like the men are OK,” she shares. “And I am like,’First of all, impolite. Second of all, you have not seen them ‘ Just wait since you may observe various sides of these.”

The hostesses concur with Tayshia’s remarks concerning the men’ lack of display time, together with Becca describing it as”the Clare and Dale show.” 

“I really feel as though if you walked , you’re like,”Hello, I am Tayshia,’ and each man was like,’Hello, I am so and so, so therefore,” Becca says. “I’m like who is this man? What’s he new ? I’d no idea”

