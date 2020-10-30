Taylor Swift’s Song’Just the Young’ Was Approved for a Brand New Biden-Harris Advertisement

Taylor Swift has accepted the use of her song”Only the Young” in an ad to encourage Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ bid for the presidency.

The advertisement was shared on Friday (October 30) from California’s Democratic representative Eric Swalwell and he added a few lyrics in the tune in his article.

“Up there is the end point. Our potential is worth our battle. Thank you, @TaylorSwift13, for expressing what #OnlyTheYoung can perform. Let us run!” Swalwell composed in his conversation.

Kamala mentioned that said and tweet,”Thanks @TaylorSwift13 along with my buddy @EricSwalwell for displaying young men and women what is at stake in this election”

Taylor retweeted Kamala‘s conversation onto her webpage!

“Only the Young” was written following the 2018 elections along with also the tune proved as a member of Taylor‘s documentary Miss Americana, that will be streaming Netflix.