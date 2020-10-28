Taylor Swift Shows Her One Album That is Her’Authentic Breakup Album’

Taylor Swift has just one record she is classifying because her”true separation album” and that’s 2012′s Crimson!

The 30-year-old entertainer talked about the record for a brand new attribute by Rolling Stone and also Apple Music.

“I look back to this [Red] because my authentic breakup album, each other record has tons of distinct items. However, this was a record which I wrote especially about pure, complete, into the heart, heartbreak,” she explained.

Taylor hasn’t explicitly stated which tunes are all about that breakups but enthusiasts appear to believe Jake Gyllenhaal is featured greatly in Red (plus a number of Taylor‘s lovers really bombarded Jake‘s Instagram lately after he published this!) Songs which are heavily correlated with Jake are”We’re Never Getting Back Together,””All Too Well,” and”The Last Time.”

Jake wasn’t pleased to be asked some question of Taylor after a couple of short years back.