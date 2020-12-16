Taylor Swift Reacts to The Office’s Rainn Wilson Joking That He Doesn’t Know Who She Is

The official Twitter account for “The Office environment” also chimed in.

Taylor Swift experienced a hilarious reaction to “The Business office” star Rainn Wilson right after the actor joked he experienced no notion who the singer was.

The epic Twitter exchange began on Monday when Swift reacted to a tweet of a rave assessment of her new album “evermore” by referencing Wilson’s “Workplace” character Dwight Shrute. The first write-up, which arrived from Spin journal, identified as “evermore” an “plain folks-pop masterpiece.”

Swift, 31, reposted the tweet and shared a GIF that showed Wilson’s Shrute tearing up as he claimed, “Thank you.”

The submit didn’t go unnoticed by Wilson, 54, who replied by joking that he didn’t know who Swift was.

Sharing Swift’s tweet, Wilson quipped, “I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?”

Swift — who is a longtime fan of “The Place of work” — responded to Wilson’s concept, tweeting a GIF of John Krasinski’s character, Jim Halpert. In the GIF, Jim looked at the digital camera and mouthed, “Touché.”

“The Office’s” formal Twitter account also chimed in and posted a GIF of Wilson’s Shrute bowing down, even though also referencing an episode of the exhibit in which Shrute perplexed Justin Bieber for Justice Beaver.

This is not the 1st time Swift has brought up her like for “The Business.” Final month, Swift employed a estimate from Steve Carell’s “Office” character Michael Scott to react to her Grammy nominations.

The singer’s eighth document “folklore” is up for six awards, including Finest Album. Swift has presently gained in the class twice earlier. If she wins a third time, she will be in the organization of legends Stevie Ponder and Frank Sinatra.

Even though showing up on “Good Morning The usa” in November, George Stephanopoulos questioned Swift what it would truly feel like to potentially be grouped with Ponder and Sinatra for Most effective Album wins.

“To quote Michael Scott from ‘The Business office,’ I am not superstitious but I am a little stitious,” Swift reported in reply.